Josephine Moran Named One Of American Banker's 2026 Most Powerful Women In Banking To Watch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER, N.H., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX®: LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, is proud to announce that Josephine Moran, President and CEO, has been named to American Banker's 2026 list of The Most Powerful Women in BankingTM's Women to Watch, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the financial services industry.

Now in its 24th year, the program recognizes exceptional women whose leadership is helping shape the future of banking and financial services. Honorees are selected for their professional accomplishments, strategic vision, and positive impact on their institutions, clients, employees, and communities.

"What's striking about 2025 and coming into 2026 was the sheer number of things leaders had to get right at the same time-without a playbook. Women at the highest levels-and those quickly on the rise-were making vital decisions amid economic uncertainty, advances in AI and enormous pressure to rethink how their businesses operate," said Holly Sraeel, SVP, Strategy and Content, American Banker Live Media. "These leaders were willing to make hard calls, change course if necessary, and bring people along faster to meet the moment. These women have earned their recognition.”

Under Moran's leadership, Ledyard Bank has undergone a period of significant transformation and growth. Guided by a clear vision of making banking easier, more accessible, and more relationship focused, she has championed investments in people, technology, and client experience while strengthening the bank's commitment to the communities it serves. During her tenure, Ledyard has expanded its lending capacity, modernized its digital banking capabilities, enhanced collaboration across business lines, and delivered strong financial performance.

"Josephine is an exceptional leader whose vision, integrity, and dedication have helped position Ledyard for long-term success," said Charles M. Petersen, Ledyard Bank's Board Chair. "She has led with courage through a period of unprecedented change in the banking industry while never losing sight of what matters most: our clients, our employees, and our communities. This recognition is a reflection of the impact she has made both within our organization and across the broader banking industry."

Honorees will be recognized during THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKINGTM Conference & Gala in New York City.

The Conference takes place October 20–21, 2026, at The Altman Building, bringing together leaders from across financial services for conversations focused on leadership, career growth, industry transformation, and the future of banking.

The celebration will culminate with THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKINGTM Gala on October 22, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History, where honorees will be recognized alongside leaders from across the financial services industry.

To learn more about The Most Powerful Women in BankingTM, the 2026 honorees, and the Conference and Gala, visit:

About Ledyard Bank and Ledyard Financial Group

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, Ledyard Bank is a full-service community bank offering personal banking, business banking, private banking, and wealth management services across New Hampshire and Vermont. Guided by its core values of Integrity, Inclusion, Humility, Collaboration, Excellence, and Adaptability, Ledyard is committed to making life better for its clients, communities, and team members.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., with headquarters in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, tax and wealth management services. Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares are traded on the OTCQX® Market through SEC regulated OTC Link® ATS under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual's broker. For more information, please refer to the Investor Relations section of the bank's website at or contact the bank's Chief Financial Officer, Peter Sprudzs.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. Ledyard Financial Group disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

Media Contact: Jeff Marks, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Ledyard Bank |(603) 640-2711 |...