UFA Agricultural Community Foundation Invests $100,000 In Rural Community Capital Projects

Five organizations will receive $20,000 to support projects that bring people together

- Kevin Hoppins, UFA Foundation Advisory Board ChairCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- he UFA Agricultural Community Foundation (UFA Foundation) announced the five recipients of its 2026 Rural Communities (RC) Grant program, investing $100,000 in five capital projects that support agricultural communities.Five organizations will each receive a $20,000 grant to support a capital project that enriches education, recreation or culture and contributes to stronger, more connected rural communities.“The UFA Foundation RC Grant program is about investing in places and projects that bring people together,” says Kevin Hoppins, UFA Foundation Advisory Board Chair.“This year's applicants demonstrated tremendous commitment to strengthening agricultural life, and we are proud to support projects that will create lasting value for the people who live in these communities.”Submissions were reviewed against the program's eligibility requirements and community impact criteria, with selected projects demonstrating a community need, accessibility for community use and the potential to leave a positive legacy.The five recipients are:.Athabasca District Agricultural Society / Big Coulee Barn Indoor Growing Retrofit / Athabasca, Alberta.Bezanson Agricultural Society / Bezanson Community Hub Revitalization / Bezanson, Alberta.Coyote Community Association / Exterior Renovation / Sangudo, Alberta.Rose Valley & District Recreation Complex Association / Lobby Bench Replacement / Rose Valley, Saskatchewan.Vilna District and Agricultural Society / Vilna Riding Arena / Vilna, AlbertaWe look forward to sharing their progress from announcement through completion and highlighting the positive impact these projects will have in their communities.“The UFA Foundation thanks all applicants for the thoughtful work that went into their submissions,” says Hoppins.“While only five projects were selected this year, the quality of applications reflected the commitment, creativity and care rural organizations bring to strengthening their communities.”The UFA Foundation RC Grant program invested a total of $100,000 in 2026 to support five capital projects. This is just a portion of the broader $1 million funding commitment from the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation for the year.The UFA Foundation continues a strong legacy of community investment, providing $300,000 through its RC Grant program over the past three years, in support of 14 community projects. The RC Grant program builds on the success of the former UFA Rural Communities Foundation, which provided $500,000 to fund 20 projects over a five-year span. Together, the RC Grant program and its predecessor have provided $800,000 in funding to support 34 community capital projects over the past eight years.More information about the UFA Foundation RC Grant program and this year's recipients can be found here: UFA Foundation Programs - RC Grants.

Trish Nixon

UFA Co-operative

+1 403-875-7595

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UFA Agricultural Community Foundation Invests $100,000 In Rural Community Capital Projects News Provided By UFA Co-operative October 01, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.