Joe Mittiga's WE! Podcast Climbs To No. 1 On Spotify's Trending Podcasts Chart In The U.S.

We! Podcast hits #1 on Trending Podcasts on Spotify

We! Podcast, available everywhere

We! Podcast hosted by Joe Mittiga

Joe Mittiga, host of the We! Podcast, offers his book Filling the Void free to celebrate hitting #1 Trending Podcast on Spotify

Joe Mittiga, host of the We! Podcast, and author of Filling the Void

Host celebrates by offering his book Filling the Void free at JoeMittiga

- Joe MittigaATLANTA, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WE!, the podcast hosted by author and entrepreneur Joe Mittiga, has reached No. 1 on Spotify 's Trending Podcasts chart for the United States, a chart that highlights shows gaining traction with U.S. listeners.The top spot caps a fast climb. On September 21, WE! sat at No. 11 on the same chart, trending alongside The Joe Rogan Experience and The Diary of a CEO. On Apple Podcasts, the show ranked No. 3 in Education on September 13, just behind The Mel Robbins Podcast.WE! explores emotional healing, mental health, loneliness, and the human need for belonging. Mittiga built the show around a simple premise: that many people quietly struggle with disconnection, and that honest conversation is where healing starts."I didn't start WE! to chase a chart. I started it because I spent years feeling empty in a life that looked full from the outside, and I know how many people are sitting in that same silence. Seeing this many listeners show up tells me they're ready to talk about it."To mark the milestone, Mittiga is making his book, Filling the Void: A Common Man's Quest to Become One with God, available for free. Readers can download the digital edition instantly at JoeMittiga, or request a paperback by covering only shipping and handling.Filling the Void (Disrupt, 2026) is Mittiga's account of finding his way from emptiness to wholeness. Drawing on real recovery and a twelve-step spiritual path, the book explores why outward success leaves the inner void untouched, how to heal the child within, meet fear rather than escape it, and build a grounded connection with God. Mittiga describes his approach as "teacher, not preacher," written for readers of any faith background.The book is already reaching readers well beyond the U.S. Michael Olaleye Adeyemi, a marketing strategist and founder of MOA World Limited in Ogbomosho, Nigeria, wrote on LinkedIn that the book changed how he thinks about the link between inner life and leadership: "Becoming more whole on the inside can change what we build on the outside.""If something I said on the show hit home, the book is the longer conversation. I want it in the hands of anyone who needs it, so it's free."WE! is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms, and at wepodcast.About Joe MittigaJoe Mittiga is an Atlanta-based author, speaker, entrepreneur, and host of the WE! podcast. He is the founder of Avion Energy, a commercial energy brokerage, and the author of Filling the Void and We! Finding Community and Connection in a Divided World, both published by Disrupt. Learn more at JoeMittiga.

Diane Clifford

We! Podcast / Joe Mittiga

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Joe Mittiga's WE! Podcast Climbs to No. 1 on Spotify's Trending Podcasts Chart in the U.S. News Provided By Wow Is Me, Inc. October 01, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media



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