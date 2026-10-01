Endurafast Inc. (Dba Endurazymes) Announces Exclusive License Agreement With Los Alamos National Laboratory

Representatives from Endurazymes and Los Alamos National Laboratory during a visit to Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Agreement aids the scientific foundation for advancing the commercialization of industrial biology.

- Andrew DeLuise, Chief Executive Officer of EndurazymesLOS ALAMOS, NM, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EnduraFAST Inc. (dba Endurazymes) announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) for advanced enzyme engineering technology designed to evaluate enzyme performance under relevant operating conditions.The agreement establishes the scientific foundation for Endurazymes' first commercial platform and supports the company's mission to improve confidence in enzyme performance as biological innovations move from laboratory research toward real-world application.Biology Is Becoming a Manufacturing TechnologyBiology is becoming an increasingly important manufacturing technology, creating new opportunities across manufacturing, energy, agriculture, mining, environmental technologies, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial sectors.As biology plays a larger role in solving real-world challenges, one question becomes increasingly important:How do we identify which enzymes are truly ready for real-world use?Discovering a promising enzyme is only the beginning. The greater challenge is understanding how that enzyme will perform under the operating conditions for which it is ultimately intended. That understanding often determines whether a promising scientific discovery becomes a successful commercial technology.Building on Scientific DiscoveryThe licensed technology was developed at LANL to enable researchers to evaluate enzyme performance under relevant operating conditions. By generating experimental data under relevant operating conditions, the technology is designed to provide earlier insight into which enzyme candidates are most likely to succeed in commercial applications.The result is greater confidence during enzyme development and commercialization, helping organizations reduce uncertainty before committing significant time and resources to further development.“We founded Endurazymes to provide researchers and commercial partners with better data on enzyme performance under real-world operating conditions, enabling faster and more confident decisions during commercialization,” said Andrew DeLuise, Chief Executive Officer of Endurazymes.“Exclusive licenses are one of the ways the Laboratory advances its technology transfer mission, helping move promising research into tangible solutions through partnerships with industry,” said Melissa Fox, Senior Director of the Partnerships and Pipelines Office at LANL.“These partnerships accelerate the commercialization of Laboratory innovations, bridging the gap between research and market adoption.”The Laboratory's participation in this announcement is limited to factual statements regarding the technology and the licensing relationship and does not constitute an endorsement of Endurazymes or any commercial products or services.About EndurazymesEndurazymes is the commercial brand of EnduraFAST Inc. The company develops technologies that improve confidence in how enzymes will perform under real-world operating conditions, helping accelerate the commercialization of industrial biology.For more information, visit .About Los Alamos National LaboratoryThe Feynman Center for Innovation serves as the Laboratory's office for technology transfer and partnership development. Its mission is to ensure that federally funded research transitions responsibly to industry and government partners in support of the Laboratory's national security responsibilities for the NNSA.

Andrew DeLuise

Endurazymes

+1 307-200-8791

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EnduraFAST Inc. (dba Endurazymes) Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory News Provided By EnduraFAST Inc October 01, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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