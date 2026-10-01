Joseph Yuding Sun On AI Films That Move The Heart As Tyrannus Angel Awards Announces Its Selections

AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 will feature the Tyrannus Angel Awards ceremony, selected film screenings, and industry programming on October 24 at City Club Los Angeles.

Joseph YuDing Sun, Tyrannus Foundation co-founder and a technical lead at a global technology company, brings a human-centered perspective to AI filmmaking.

Tyrannus Foundation co-founder Joseph YuDing Sun advocates for expanding creative opportunities through AI filmmaking.

Tyrannus Foundation co-founder and CTO Joseph YuDing Sun explores films that move the heart ahead of AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tyrannus Angel Awards has announced its selected films, highlighting how creators across cultures are using AI to tell stories of hope, faith, resilience, and imagination. Award recipients will be revealed and honored during AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 on October 24 at City Club Los Angeles. Selected works will also be shown in the Summit's Screening Room.For Tyrannus Foundation co-founder Joseph YuDing Sun, reviewing these films has brought one question into focus: as filmmaking becomes more accessible, what makes a story move an audience?Sun serves as a technical lead in the AI division of a global technology company, focusing on AI infrastructure strategy and engineering. His professional experience gives him an understanding of the engineering behind AI; his involvement in the Awards reveals what happens when those capabilities become tools for personal expression.In Sun's view, AI makes completing a film more achievable, but creating an emotionally resonant work remains difficult. Visual quality draws attention. Strong characters, meaningful choices, and a clear emotional core give audiences something to carry beyond the screen.When watching films about suffering, persecution, or faith, he looks for how characters respond to their circumstances and how the narrative develops hope, redemption, or conviction. A powerful subject reaches its fullest potential through storytelling that makes its human meaning tangible.A Child's Dream, and a Wider OpportunityOne film from Morocco particularly stayed with Sun. It follows a mountain child longing for education and a better life. A carved wooden eagle becomes the gateway to an imagined journey toward a school with greater opportunities.Sun saw in the story a determination to dream despite limited resources. It also reflected the purpose he sees in Tyrannus Angel Awards: giving creators a place to share experiences that might otherwise remain unseen.He believes AI tools can lower some production barriers for people without access to established filmmaking resources. Festivals, screenings, and creative communities can then help turn that access into visibility, connecting their stories with audiences beyond their immediate surroundings.From Watching the World to Telling His Own StoriesSun's perspective is rooted in his upbringing in an ordinary family in a small city. Books, films, and biographies opened windows onto lives beyond his own. American films, in particular, introduced him to unfamiliar places and possibilities, encouraging him to imagine a broader future.He enjoyed writing stories and dreamed of making films. As a teenager, he asked relatives how he might pursue that ambition. Later, passing the entrance of Beijing Film Academy during a visit to the city became another memorable encounter with that dream.Today, working in AI has given him a renewed appreciation for what emerging tools can make possible. People who once struggled to find an entry point into filmmaking can begin translating their ideas into images.That opportunity also carries implications for career choices. Sun describes a longstanding affinity for literature and creative expression, even as the environments he knew often favored science and engineering for financial stability.He hopes AI filmmaking will give more people room to explore creative ambitions and develop them into professional opportunities. Achieving that requires learning, commitment, and industry support-areas where Tyrannus Foundation aims to contribute through education and exchange.Selected FilmsThe following works are listed in announcement order, without ranking:1. Unbreakable - Sebastian Rangel, United States2. Candy - Jiaze Li, United Kingdom3. Apocalypse Squad - Chao-Hsien Tseng, Taiwan4. ENOUGH - Julia Martin, Russian Federation5. Gabbit A Promise Kept - Wonnam Chai, South Korea6. If Stars Could Fall - Hsu Tien Hsiang, Taiwan7. INCUBUS - Julien Prevost, France8. Nostalgia - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, Colombia9. PRIZMA 1984 - Victor Korchik, United States10. Noor - Nishtha Shailajan, India11. PARADISE ISLAND - MEHMET ALİ POYRAZ, Türkiye12. The Pastor Says - Mikhail Wolkonsky, United Kingdom13. Know you again - Arnaud Tardy, France14. Peking Opera Paradise - Jiayang Liang, China15. THE THREAD - Sheikh Jayed Bin Noor, Bangladesh16. The Prompt of Red Snow (붉은 눈의 프롬프트) - You-kyeong Hong, South Korea17. Damascus Call (AI Shortfilm) - Abin Alex, India18. Simple Things - Randell J Jackman, United States19. -BLUE- - TAEJOO PARK, South Korea20. ALEX&PROTO - Mark Vilther, Israel21. Diary of an exoplanet biologist - Dongyuan Ma, China22. The Strawberry Cake - Bluesky Lan, United States23. Kathársis: Reclaim the future - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, Colombia24. The Silent Protector - Kanishk Deshwal, India25. HOPE - Nabil El Allouche, Morocco26. ECHO - Yassine Temime, Tunisia27. 《MISSION MUST ARRIVE》 - Zhui Zheng, China28. L'Ultimo Volo - Leonard Menchiari, Italy29. Silent Friends - Enyu Tao, China30. Monkey King Legend - Emre Altay, Türkiye31. SKUGGADALR: The Valley of Lost Shadows - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, Colombia32. THE BIN CHICKEN - Sejun Hwang, Australia33. Kami - Dominic Higgins, Ian Higgins, United Kingdom34. Loud silence - Ihor Khoroshylov, UkraineFrom Recognition to Industry ConnectionPresented by Tyrannus Foundation, AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 takes place on October 24, from 1:00–7:00 p.m. at City Club Los Angeles. Alongside the Tyrannus Angel Awards presentation, the program features panels on production, creative careers, distribution, and intellectual property, plus Creator Lab experiences, Screening Room presentations, and Industry Exchange networking.Experience the selected films, celebrate the award recipients, and connect with the people shaping the future of AI filmmaking. Tickets for AI Film Summit Los Angeles are available at Eventbrite.About Tyrannus FoundationTyrannus Foundation's mission is Influence. Rescue. Educate. Through storytelling, film, education, and cultural exchange, it supports meaningful creative expression and opportunities for creators to learn, share their work, and connect. Its guiding vision is:“Stories shape what comes next - Rooted in faith, open to the world.”

Chantel Chang

Tyrannus Foundation Inc.

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Joseph YuDing Sun on AI Films That Move the Heart as Tyrannus Angel Awards Announces Its Selections News Provided By Tyrannus Foundation Inc. October 01, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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