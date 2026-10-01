Joseph Yuding Sun On AI Films That Move The Heart As Tyrannus Angel Awards Announces Its Selections
AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 will feature the Tyrannus Angel Awards ceremony, selected film screenings, and industry programming on October 24 at City Club Los Angeles.
Joseph YuDing Sun, Tyrannus Foundation co-founder and a technical lead at a global technology company, brings a human-centered perspective to AI filmmaking.
Tyrannus Foundation co-founder Joseph YuDing Sun advocates for expanding creative opportunities through AI filmmaking.
Tyrannus Foundation co-founder and CTO Joseph YuDing Sun explores films that move the heart ahead of AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tyrannus Angel Awards has announced its selected films, highlighting how creators across cultures are using AI to tell stories of hope, faith, resilience, and imagination. Award recipients will be revealed and honored during AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 on October 24 at City Club Los Angeles. Selected works will also be shown in the Summit's Screening Room.
For Tyrannus Foundation co-founder Joseph YuDing Sun, reviewing these films has brought one question into focus: as filmmaking becomes more accessible, what makes a story move an audience?
Sun serves as a technical lead in the AI division of a global technology company, focusing on AI infrastructure strategy and engineering. His professional experience gives him an understanding of the engineering behind AI; his involvement in the Awards reveals what happens when those capabilities become tools for personal expression.
In Sun's view, AI makes completing a film more achievable, but creating an emotionally resonant work remains difficult. Visual quality draws attention. Strong characters, meaningful choices, and a clear emotional core give audiences something to carry beyond the screen.
When watching films about suffering, persecution, or faith, he looks for how characters respond to their circumstances and how the narrative develops hope, redemption, or conviction. A powerful subject reaches its fullest potential through storytelling that makes its human meaning tangible.
A Child's Dream, and a Wider Opportunity
One film from Morocco particularly stayed with Sun. It follows a mountain child longing for education and a better life. A carved wooden eagle becomes the gateway to an imagined journey toward a school with greater opportunities.
Sun saw in the story a determination to dream despite limited resources. It also reflected the purpose he sees in Tyrannus Angel Awards: giving creators a place to share experiences that might otherwise remain unseen.
He believes AI tools can lower some production barriers for people without access to established filmmaking resources. Festivals, screenings, and creative communities can then help turn that access into visibility, connecting their stories with audiences beyond their immediate surroundings.
From Watching the World to Telling His Own Stories
Sun's perspective is rooted in his upbringing in an ordinary family in a small city. Books, films, and biographies opened windows onto lives beyond his own. American films, in particular, introduced him to unfamiliar places and possibilities, encouraging him to imagine a broader future.
He enjoyed writing stories and dreamed of making films. As a teenager, he asked relatives how he might pursue that ambition. Later, passing the entrance of Beijing Film Academy during a visit to the city became another memorable encounter with that dream.
Today, working in AI has given him a renewed appreciation for what emerging tools can make possible. People who once struggled to find an entry point into filmmaking can begin translating their ideas into images.
That opportunity also carries implications for career choices. Sun describes a longstanding affinity for literature and creative expression, even as the environments he knew often favored science and engineering for financial stability.
He hopes AI filmmaking will give more people room to explore creative ambitions and develop them into professional opportunities. Achieving that requires learning, commitment, and industry support-areas where Tyrannus Foundation aims to contribute through education and exchange.
Selected Films
The following works are listed in announcement order, without ranking:
1. Unbreakable - Sebastian Rangel, United States
2. Candy - Jiaze Li, United Kingdom
3. Apocalypse Squad - Chao-Hsien Tseng, Taiwan
4. ENOUGH - Julia Martin, Russian Federation
5. Gabbit A Promise Kept - Wonnam Chai, South Korea
6. If Stars Could Fall - Hsu Tien Hsiang, Taiwan
7. INCUBUS - Julien Prevost, France
8. Nostalgia - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, Colombia
9. PRIZMA 1984 - Victor Korchik, United States
10. Noor - Nishtha Shailajan, India
11. PARADISE ISLAND - MEHMET ALİ POYRAZ, Türkiye
12. The Pastor Says - Mikhail Wolkonsky, United Kingdom
13. Know you again - Arnaud Tardy, France
14. Peking Opera Paradise - Jiayang Liang, China
15. THE THREAD - Sheikh Jayed Bin Noor, Bangladesh
16. The Prompt of Red Snow (붉은 눈의 프롬프트) - You-kyeong Hong, South Korea
17. Damascus Call (AI Shortfilm) - Abin Alex, India
18. Simple Things - Randell J Jackman, United States
19. -BLUE- - TAEJOO PARK, South Korea
20. ALEX&PROTO - Mark Vilther, Israel
21. Diary of an exoplanet biologist - Dongyuan Ma, China
22. The Strawberry Cake - Bluesky Lan, United States
23. Kathársis: Reclaim the future - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, Colombia
24. The Silent Protector - Kanishk Deshwal, India
25. HOPE - Nabil El Allouche, Morocco
26. ECHO - Yassine Temime, Tunisia
27. 《MISSION MUST ARRIVE》 - Zhui Zheng, China
28. L'Ultimo Volo - Leonard Menchiari, Italy
29. Silent Friends - Enyu Tao, China
30. Monkey King Legend - Emre Altay, Türkiye
31. SKUGGADALR: The Valley of Lost Shadows - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, Colombia
32. THE BIN CHICKEN - Sejun Hwang, Australia
33. Kami - Dominic Higgins, Ian Higgins, United Kingdom
34. Loud silence - Ihor Khoroshylov, Ukraine
From Recognition to Industry Connection
Presented by Tyrannus Foundation, AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 takes place on October 24, from 1:00–7:00 p.m. at City Club Los Angeles. Alongside the Tyrannus Angel Awards presentation, the program features panels on production, creative careers, distribution, and intellectual property, plus Creator Lab experiences, Screening Room presentations, and Industry Exchange networking.
Experience the selected films, celebrate the award recipients, and connect with the people shaping the future of AI filmmaking. Tickets for AI Film Summit Los Angeles are available at Eventbrite.
About Tyrannus Foundation
Tyrannus Foundation's mission is Influence. Rescue. Educate. Through storytelling, film, education, and cultural exchange, it supports meaningful creative expression and opportunities for creators to learn, share their work, and connect. Its guiding vision is:“Stories shape what comes next - Rooted in faith, open to the world.”
Chantel Chang
Tyrannus Foundation Inc.
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