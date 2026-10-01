Junk Sponsors Foothills Elementary Fun Run In Colorado Springs

Junk supports the Foothills Elementary Fun Run in Colorado Springs, helping the school PTA raise funds to replace classroom projectors.

Junk supported Foothills Elementary's annual Fun Run as the PTA works toward a $20,000 goal to replace classroom projectors.

- Joel Ronn, VP of Operations for JunkCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Junk, which offers junk removal in Colorado Springs, sponsored the Foothills Elementary School Fun Run on Friday, Sept. 25, supporting the school PTA's campaign to raise at least $20,000 to replace faulty ceiling projectors in 20 classrooms. The PTA is now just shy of that target, and online donations remain open through Sunday, Oct. 4.Students from every grade level lined up at the starting block for the annual Fun Run. The Foothills Elementary School grounds also hosted tug of war and capture the flag, with children sprinting joyfully in all directions. Students were encouraged to help spread the word, and by the time the festivities kicked off, the PTA had collected about 80% of its goal.Junk cheered on the Foothills Elementary Falcons on their sprint to the finish, providing support, supplies and another set of helping hands to collect donations for the new projectors. The company usually helps Colorado Springs residents and businesses clear clutter the easy way."Our school thrives because of the community, and we could not be more thrilled to have the support of local businesses like Junk," said Val Ronn, VP of the Foothills Elementary PTA. "We're grateful for all the businesses that chose to show support for this year's Fun Run.""Junk is always looking to give back to the communities we do business in," said Joel Ronn, VP of Operations for Junk.Community members can donate online through Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Foothills Elementary Fun Run donation page. Online donors receive an immediate tax receipt.Additional details are available in the Junk blog post on the Foothills Elementary Fun Run.About JunkJunk provides fast and easy junk removal for residents and businesses, including furniture, appliances, outdated electronics, construction debris and more, with service available as soon as the same day. Customers can request a no-obligation quote and schedule a team to visit their property by calling (719) 631-8795.

Mario Ortiz

Junk

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Junk Sponsors Foothills Elementary Fun Run in Colorado Springs News Provided By Junk October 01, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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