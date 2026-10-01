ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE MOVES SEVEN PALLETS OF DIAPERS FOR MILWAUKEE DIAPER MISSION

An All My Sons Moving & Storage of Milwaukee crew member loads a pallet of diapers at the Milwaukee Diaper Mission ahead of the nonprofit's fifth annual BIG Give Back. All My Sons handled the pickup and delivery of seven pallets of diapers for the event.

A member of the All My Sons Moving & Storage of Milwaukee team joins a Milwaukee Diaper Mission volunteer beside pallets of diapers delivered for the nonprofit's fifth annual BIG Give Back on Saturday, Sept. 26, in Milwaukee.

Moving Team Handled Pickup and Delivery of Diapers Distributed to Hundreds of Local Families at Fifth Annual BIG Give Back

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All My Sons Moving & Storage of Milwaukee helped get essential supplies into the hands of local families by handling the pickup and delivery of seven pallets of diapers for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission's fifth annual BIG Give Back event on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The drive-thru event, held at the Hayat Pharmacy lot on Layton Avenue, distributed more than 40,000 diapers to families in need. Hundreds of cars lined up for hours to receive diapers along with bags of food, baby formula, children's books, free vaccines and more.

A crew from All My Sons picked up the seven pallets and delivered them to the Hayat Pharmacy lot ahead of the event, so volunteers were ready to begin handing out supplies as soon as the first cars arrived.

“Moving things safely from one place to another is what our team does every day, and we were glad to put that experience to work for Milwaukee families,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage.“Diapers are a basic need, and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission makes sure families don't have to go without. We're proud to support their work and the neighbors they serve.”

According to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, one in two Milwaukee County families with a child age 3 or younger now struggles to afford diapers, up from one in three, as rising costs for food, gas and other basics stretch household budgets.

The nonprofit recently distributed its five millionth diaper and has set a goal of raising $50,000 in honor of the organization's sixth anniversary this year.

To learn more about the Milwaukee Diaper Mission or to donate, visit .

About Milwaukee Diaper Mission

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission is a nonprofit organization working to address diaper need among families in Milwaukee County. Founded by Meagan Johnson, the organization has distributed more than five million diapers to families in need. Learn more at .

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company providing residential and commercial moving services throughout the United States. With a focus on customer care, professionalism, and community involvement, the company has helped families move for more than four generations. For more information, visit .

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Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+1 954-815-1186

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