Integris Design Renames Idplus To Integrisplus, Prepares Ios And Android App

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Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC

The Asheville agency's all-in-one marketing platform gets a new name and a branded mobile app so small businesses can manage leads, calls and texts on the go.

- Ken Carroll, Creative Director, Integris Design

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integris Design, an Asheville digital marketing agency serving local and regional businesses across the Southeast, today announced that its client platform, IDPlusTM, is now IntegrisPlus. The company is also preparing to launch a branded IntegrisPlus mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

IntegrisPlus is an all-in-one marketing platform that puts lead capture, communication, automation, scheduling, pipelines and customer engagement into one organized system. Clients get a unified inbox for email and SMS, appointment calendars, opportunity pipelines, review and reputation management, and campaign tools, all in one place instead of spread across separate subscriptions.

"Business owners told us they were spending more time managing software than serving customers," said Ken Carroll, Creative Director at Integris Design. "IntegrisPlus is our answer to that. It's one system that keeps your leads, conversions and follow up organized, and the new name makes it clear it's part of the same Integris team that already builds your website and runs your marketing."

The upcoming CRM mobile app takes that one step further. Business owners and their staff will be able to make and take calls, reply to texts, respond to leads and check their calendar from a phone carrying the IntegrisPlus brand. Integris built the app after repeated requests from clients who wanted to answer customers from the job site, not just from a desk.

For home service companies, healthcare practices, nonprofits and specialty businesses, IntegrisPlus works as small business marketing software that grows with the company. Tiers range from core lead management up to advanced automation, membership portals, AI-assisted communication tools and multi-location support for franchise systems.

Existing IDPlus users don't need to do anything. Their accounts, contacts and automations carry over under the IntegrisPlus name. Integris will announce when the app goes live in each store, and clients will get download links and setup help from the Integris team.

About Integris Design

Integris Design is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Asheville, North Carolina. The firm builds websites, runs paid and organic marketing, and guides strategy through its proprietary CLEAR framework (Clarity, Location, Experience, Action, Retention). Ken Carroll also hosts the Over The Bull® podcast for small business owners.

John Kenneth Carroll, Jr

Integris Design LLC

+1 828-333-7621

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Integris Design Renames IDPlus to IntegrisPlus, Prepares iOS and Android App News Provided By Integris Design LLC October 01, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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