These Stocks Roar Into October With Fresh Catalysts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) – The markets are charging into October with a wave of fresh milestones and potential catalysts, puttingfirmly in the market spotlight.

Nexalin Technology Targets South America with 10-Year Commercial Push

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) has turned what was previously a Brazil-focused commercialization effort into a much broader South American expansion story. On October 1, the company announced a definitive exclusive distribution and local-manufacturing agreement with Inovanexa Medical Technologies covering Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador and Venezuela; a combined territory representing more than 300 million people. The agreement has an initial 10-year term, with additional 10-year renewals subject to performance.

The deal has more substance than a conventional memorandum of understanding. Inovanexa placed a binding initial order for 10 Nexalin Sync devices, with five scheduled for immediate delivery, while a Brazilian clinical pilot is targeted to launch within 90 days. The broader framework calls for an initial 100-device commercialization program. After the first 30 devices are purchased, the distributor is required to establish a Brazil-based manufacturing facility at its own expense, creating a potential recurring royalty stream for Nexalin without requiring the small-cap company to finance the factory itself.

The commercial push follows regulatory and clinical groundwork already established in Brazil. Nexalin says its Gen-2 SYNC device has been approved in Brazil, China, Oman and Israel. The company has also reported results from Brazilian clinical work, including a 77.8% anxiety response rate, while a September analysis of prior Alzheimer's data reported improvements in specific cognitive domains among evaluable participants. Those clinical findings remain company-reported results and should not be confused with proof of broad commercial adoption or regulatory approval in additional jurisdictions.

Nexalin is also trying to build the commercial machinery around the technology. On September 29, it appointed neuromodulation veteran Robert DiTota as Senior Strategic Advisor for Global Commercialization, citing more than two decades of experience at Abbott and Medtronic.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Ships First Commercial Spider-Silks

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) produced one of the most exciting commercialization headlines in the biomimicry universe: recombinant spider-silk yarn has now been shipped under a commercial pilot program for a globally recognized performance-sports brand. The September 29 shipment was custom-engineered to the customer's specifications and is intended for development into a performance textile.

The company is targeting markets where strength, flexibility, toughness and weight can be meaningful performance attributes.

CEO Kim Thompson described the shipment as“a huge milestone for Kraig Labs,” as the company is effectively putting its material through a demanding commercial test, while entering commercial revenue phase.

The timing is notable because Kraig has simultaneously advanced Project Atlas. On September 24, the company announced completion of its functional and living Atlas Gene Library, saying all planned transgenes had been integrated into living commercial silkworm hosts. The next stage involves developing stable homozygous breeding lines for individual transgenes designed around enhanced properties such as strength, toughness and flexibility. In other words, KBLB is trying to establish not merely one exotic fiber, but a platform capable of engineering different spider-silk characteristics for different end markets.

Veea Puts 1,000 Unattended Stores on Edge-AI Map

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) delivered one of the day's clearest commercial headlines with an agreement covering a phased deployment of VeeaONE across as many as 1,000 unattended stores operated by TROLLEE. The rollout is expected to begin with up to 50 locations, with a typical configuration estimated at approximately $1,000 to $2,000 per store depending on size and layout.

The technology pitch is built around a very current retail problem: how do you operate stores with little or no permanent staff while maintaining security, monitoring and operational control? TROLLEE plans to run applications and AI models locally through VeeaONE, using cameras and sensors for loss prevention, shopper and store safety, predictive maintenance and remote monitoring. Veea says its architecture can combine VeeaHubs, NVIDIA Jetson devices, VeeaWare and VeeaCloud into a managed edge environment.

Veea Chairman and CEO Allen Salmasi called the agreement“a concrete commercial step” in the expanded TROLLEE partnership. The important word for the market may be phased. The headline opportunity covers 1,000 stores, but the initial deployment is up to 50 locations, meaning the ultimate scale remains dependent on implementation and customer adoption. The announced per-store estimate also provides a useful framework for thinking about the opportunity without treating the full 1,000-store figure as booked revenue.

DataMeds AI Crosses $1 Million Monthly Revenue at Corexa Pharmacy

DataMeds AI (NASDAQ:MEDS) entered October with a fresh revenue headline that immediately puts its Corexa Pharmacy operation back under the market microscope. On October 1, the company reported preliminary, unaudited September 2026 Corexa Pharmacy revenue of more than $1 million, representing an increase of more than 66% from July revenue. Management attributed the growth to an expanding retail customer base and the rollout of Tollo Health dietary supplements and medical foods.

Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong said the company was“very pleased to already see such substantial growth so quickly,” pointing to increases in prescriptions filled as well as adjunct-product sales. Corexa is also being integrated into DataMeds' broader Health Lives Here initiative, including its mobile application and relationships involving telehealth, pharmacy and nutritional-support services. The company is positioning the pharmacy infrastructure as an important physical component of a larger healthcare technology ecosystem.

The bigger twist is oncology. DataMeds completed its acquisition of Helomics on September 11 in a transaction involving 636,328 DataMeds shares and a $1.36 million convertible note. Helomics brought a CLIA/CAP-certified clinical laboratory, equipment, Predictive Oncology CRO central-lab services and $1.5 million in cash. DataMeds has said the transaction expands its strategy beyond GLP-1-related services and Long COVID into cancer diagnostics, screening, molecular profiling and related support.

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