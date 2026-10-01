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Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend


2026-10-01 12:46:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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