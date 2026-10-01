Study Finds Potential Nutrient Density Advantages in Niman Ranch Regenerative Organic Beef

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial analysis details measurable differences in fatty acids, vitamins and minerals in Niman Ranch Regenerative Organic Certified® beef compared with USDA data and explores the potential role of farming practices in driving beef quality

Westminster, Colo., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report released today from Niman Ranch publishes nutrient density lab results for its new Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROCTM) beef program. The analysis was commissioned by Niman Ranch and conducted by Edacious, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-2017 accredited laboratory. Results from Niman Ranch ROCTM ribeye and ground beef were compared with corresponding nutrient values in USDA FoodData Central Foundation Foods[i]. The findings provide an early look at how Niman Ranch's domestic, grass-fed, regenerative organic production system may impact beef quality and nutrient density. Key insights from the analysis include:



Niman Ranch Regenerative Organic Ribeye

features 284% more Omega-3 fatty acids, a 7x more favorable Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratio, +52% Vitamin A, +38% Selenium and +20% Iron compared to the standard USDA benchmarks. Compared to USDA Ribeye [ii] Niman Ranch Regenerative Organic Ground Beef

delivers 179% more Omega-3s, 43% more ALA, +4,624% EPA, +61% Selenium, +41% Vitamin B2 and +123% Manganese. Compared to USDA ground beef. [iii]

While this analytical work is an important step in studying the potential nutritional advantages of beef sourced from Niman Ranch's regenerative organic program, this is not a definitive or statistically comprehensive study. Niman Ranch will continue this exploration of how different factors can drive meat quality.

“At Niman Ranch, we have long believed that how beef is raised fundamentally impacts meat quality and marbling,” said Nick Tarpoff, Vice President of Beef Procurement and Supply Chain at Niman Ranch.“These initial findings take that belief a step further, showing how regenerative raising practices and cattle genetics may also translate to nutrition benefits.”

Shopper demand for beef continues to climb. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly looking past standard macros to prioritize whole, clean proteins and understand the deeper nutritional quality of their food. Consumers embracing the“Food Is Medicine” movement are actively seeking real-food nutrient density – evaluating essential micronutrients, healthy fatty acid profiles and sustainable land management practices when choosing what to put on their dinner tables.

Niman Ranch's regenerative organic beef program represents the gold standard in sustainable protein, backed by triple certification – Regenerative Organic Certified®, USDA Organic and Certified Humane®. Pasture-raised for life with a 100% grass diet without antibiotics or added hormones, all Niman Ranch regenerative organic cattle are born, raised and harvested in the United States by family ranchers across more than 105,000 acres. This is particularly meaningful as an estimated 95% of organic beef and 80% of grass-fed beef sold in the U.S. is imported.

"At Edacious, our mission is to bring trust and transparency to food quality by connecting the dots between soil health and human health," said Eric Smith, Founder and CEO of Edacious. "Niman Ranch offers another indicator that when you manage land holistically – prioritizing soil health, animal care and premium genetics – you have the potential to elevate the nutritional density and quality of the final product.”

Where to Purchase

Niman Ranch's nutrient-dense, steakhouse-quality regenerative organic beef is now available at Natural Grocers' 174 locations across 22 states as well as at regional and specialty grocers known for sourcing the highest quality and most sustainable products including Laurel Supply, Nude Miami, Plum Market and select co-op markets throughout the West Coast.

To learn more about Niman Ranch's Regenerative Organic Certified® beef program, ranching standards or nutrient density data, visit

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a community of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise cattle, hogs and lamb using traditional, humane and sustainable practices. Niman Ranch provides the protein of choice for celebrated chefs and home cooks seeking meat Raised with Care®-with no crates, antibiotics or added hormones, ever.

About Edacious

Edacious is the independent partner for trust and transparency in food. Through lab testing and nutrition software, Edacious helps producers and brands verify nutrition and safety, benchmark quality, and turn results into regulatory-aligned claims and market-ready assets. The company is transforming how the world measures, verifies, and communicates food quality. Proof, Not Promises.

[i] Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central: Foundation Foods. Version Current: April 2024. Internet: fdc.nal.usda.gov.

[ii] USDA Beef Ribeye (Aggregate Average) is a dataset created by combining multiple beef ribeye records from USDA FoodData Central: Foundation Foods, and SR Legacy databases. Included records are FDC IDs: 2646171, 168612, 169437, 174700, 174699, 174698, 174697, 174696, 173975, 173057, 171735.

[iii] USDA Ground Beef (Aggregate Average) is a dataset created by combining multiple ground beef records from USDA FoodData Central: Foundation Foods, and SR Legacy databases. Included records are FDC IDs: 173111, 171790, 173110, 174030, 171796, 174036, 174037, 168652, 2514743, 2514744.

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Study Finds Potential Nutrient Density Advantages in Niman Ranch Regenerative Organic Beef

CONTACT: Alicia LaPorte Niman Ranch 860-869-9788...