SKYNEA Makes Global Debut On The Blonds Runway At New York Fashion Week

The runway video can be seen here.

Three customized SKYNEA AR eyewear designs were created specifically for the runway, with each style developed to coordinate with the spectacular fashion looks conceived by designers David and Phillipe Blond. The result brought technology directly into the visual language of the collection, transforming the glasses into statement accessories rather than traditional wearable tech.

The anniversary runway brought together an eclectic cast of personalities, including Paris Hilton, Aquaria, Gigi Gorgeous, Dominique Jackson, Emira D'Spain, Susanne Bartsch, Brooklyn Van Zandt, Aqua and Lion Babe, celebrating two decades of The Blonds' signature glamour, spectacle and fearless self-expression.

The runway imagery can be seen here.

For SKYNEA, the runway marked the first public introduction of a brand built around the convergence of fashion, augmented reality and connected wearable technology.

Within 50 grams, SKYNEA's AR eyewear integrates a powerful suite of technology into a fashion-forward frame. The glasses feature Qualcomm Snapdragon processing, a MicroLED display with up to 1,500 nits of brightness, 640 x480 resolution and a 26-degree field of view, allowing digital information to be viewed directly within the wearer's line of sight.

Among the eyewear's most distinctive functions is real-time language translation. The wearer can select the language they need translated, then converse naturally with someone speaking that language. As the other person speaks, the translation appears in real time along the bottom of the lenses, allowing the wearer to follow the conversation without looking down at a phone or separate device.

A built-in Sony IMX681 camera captures high-resolution photography and video, while a five microphone array and two high-fidelity ultra-linear speakers support hands-free communication and audio. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, voice control, multifunction controls and touch gestures further extend the glasses' capabilities, with compatibility across Android, iOS and HarmonyOS platforms.

The eyewear offers up to approximately six hours of active use, combining visual technology, photography, audio and connectivity in a lightweight design intended for everyday wear.

The glasses are only the beginning of SKYNEA's vision for wearable technology.

The company is preparing to introduce an expanding collection of connected accessories, including smart rings, brooches and bracelets designed to communicate with the AR glasses and control specific functions directly from the accessory. The approach creates an interconnected fashion ecosystem in which jewelry and eyewear work together, allowing users to interact with technology through pieces designed to be worn as part of a complete look.

Rather than separating technology from personal style, SKYNEA is developing its products around the idea that advanced wearables should function as desirable fashion accessories in their own right.

Making the brand's first global appearance on The Blonds runway underscored that philosophy. The custom glasses were designed as part of the fashion story, coordinated with individual runway looks and presented alongside the crystal embellishment, sculptural silhouettes and high-impact glamour for which The Blonds are internationally recognized.

With plans to launch on Kickstarter soon, SKYNEA's New York Fashion Week debut signals the beginning of a broader global rollout of its AR eyewear and connected accessory collection, with additional product launches and availability details to be announced.

Additional fashion show sponsors included Motorola razr, Christian Louboutin and Commando.

About SKYNEA

SKYNEA is a wearable technology brand developing advanced AR eyewear and connected fashion accessories that bring digital functionality into everyday life. Combining augmented reality, imaging, audio, artificial intelligence and wireless connectivity with fashion-driven design, SKYNEA is creating a new generation of wearable technology designed to be seen, worn and experienced. Future additions to the SKYNEA collection will include connected rings, brooches, bracelets and accessories engineered to interact with and control functions of SKYNEA AR eyewear.

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