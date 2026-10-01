The Pentagon's Chinese Tungsten Ban Starts In 15 Months

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Western Star Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary - On January 1, 2027, the U.S. Department of War loses the ability to buy tungsten mined, refined or produced in China, Russia, North Korea or Iran. China supplies most of the world's tungsten, the United States has no operating commercial tungsten mine, and the countdown now runs about 15 months. Nevada, the state that already anchors America's gold output, is where some of the earliest answers are being drilled out, and explorers across the state are turning this year's field data into drill targets. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq: SSRM), i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX), Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE American: ITRG), and Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM).

Key Takeaways



DFARS 252.225-7052 bars Department of War acquisition of tungsten from covered countries, including China, from January 1, 2027, covering the chain from mining through tungsten heavy alloys.

Tungsten concentrate prices assessed by Fastmarkets have more than tripled in 2026, from $750 to $850 per mtu at the start of the year to $2,500 to $2,800 per mtu since late May.

Western Star Resources has defined two new tungsten-in-soil anomalies at its White Star project in Elko County, Nevada, with a peak value of 0.28% WO3, completing a 568-sample program across two Nevada properties.

Both Nevada properties now carry defined soil anomalies, four in total, and will be advanced together into drill target generation. Across Nevada, i-80 Gold, Integra Resources and SSR Mining are drilling and re-planning known deposits, while Hudbay counts the Mason copper project among its U.S. assets.

A Deadline Written Into Procurement Rules

Most supply-chain policy moves slowly. This one has a date. DFARS 252.225-7052, the defense acquisition clause that restricts specialty metals from covered countries, reaches tungsten and tungsten heavy alloys from January 1, 2027, from the mine through to finished metal. For defense primes and their suppliers, that means qualifying new sources within the next five quarters.

The market is already pricing the squeeze. China accounted for roughly 67,000 tonnes of the world's estimated 85,000 tonnes of mine output in 2025 and has named just 15 companies permitted to export tungsten for 2026 and 2027. Fastmarkets assessed tungsten concentrate at $750 to $850 per metric tonne unit in January; since late May the assessment has been $2,500 to $2,800.

None of that creates a mine overnight. A tungsten deposit has to be found, drilled, defined and permitted before it can supply anyone. That is why the early stages of exploration, the soil lines and geophysical models that come before the first drill hole, are drawing attention in historical tungsten districts that went quiet decades ago.

Two New Anomalies Next to a Past-Producing Mine

Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2) has reported results from the first systematic soil sampling ever completed at its White Star Tungsten Project in Elko County, Nevada. The 253-sample survey, analysed by ALS Global using lithium borate fusion, defined two discrete tungsten-in-soil anomalies and returned a peak value of 2,230 ppm tungsten, or 0.28% WO3.

The North Zone is the larger of the two: 15 anomalous samples across approximately 215 by 240 metres, peaking at 156 ppm tungsten, developed over the contact between quartz monzonite and tactite, the host setting for tungsten skarns. The zone contains a rock-chip sample that returned 0.126% WO3, and the Company notes there is no recorded historical activity in that area. The South Zone, about 700 metres south, holds the 0.28% WO3 peak and five anomalous samples across approximately 135 by 95 metres, on the same geological horizon that hosts the past-producing Mission Cross mine just to the north.

The analytical method matters for a metal like tungsten. All samples were run for 32 elements by lithium borate fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, which the Company chose because tungsten is refractory and partial digestions can under-report tungsten hosted in scheelite and wolframite. Field duplicates were inserted at roughly one in 30 samples, alongside the laboratory's own reference materials, blanks and duplicates.

"Deploying the same systematic approach to exploration at White Star as we did at Rowland has defined two excellent anomalous zones," said Blake Morgan, CEO and President of Western Star. "This geochemistry points to tungsten-bearing rock sitting at or very near surface. That is exactly the kind of target our sequential approach is built to find, and it takes both Nevada properties into drill planning together."

Four Targets, One District

White Star completes a 568-sample program across the Company's consolidated Nevada footprint. In September, Western Star reported Phase 2 soil results from the neighbouring Rowland Tungsten Property, where a peak of 4,240 ppm tungsten (0.53% WO3) came from untested ground about 250 metres from the historical workings. Rowland Main and Northern Zone B at Rowland, and the North and South Zones at White Star, give the district four tungsten-in-soil anomalies.

Each sits in a different geophysical setting. The Company's three-dimensional magnetic inversion, announced in August, modelled buried intrusive bodies and roughly 25 kilometres of fault structures interpreted as fluid pathways. Northern Zone B at Rowland lies within a modelled intrusive; White Star's North Zone sits near one, beside a magnetic-high lineament; the South Zone lies about 800 metres outside the modelled intrusive in a magnetic-low lineament. The Company says it will use soil geochemistry to keep vectoring toward mineralized zones, and that infill sampling around lower-level anomalies may uncover more.

What Comes Next

Western Star plans to infill the key target zones at 25 metre spacing, extend to the east where the White Star anomaly remains open, sample further along the prospective horizon, and select drill pad locations to test all four zones at depth. In New Mexico, the Company has also outlined a planned 17-hole, approximately 1,850 metre drill program at its Eagle Point tungsten project, subject to finalizing permitting and logistics. The August field program there identified scheelite-bearing skarn along a granite-limestone contact dipping at about 80 degrees, and assays from its 23 samples are pending.

The risks are those of any early-stage explorer. Western Star has no current mineral resource on any property. Soil anomalies are targets, not discoveries, and the highest values are selective. Drilling at the Nevada properties has not yet been permitted or scheduled, and the Company will need further financing, which may be dilutive.

Nevada's Wider Drill Pipeline

Western Star is working at the earliest end of a state that is busy at every stage. i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX) reported on September 22, 2026 initial assay results from its Mineral Point open-pit project at Ruby Hill, Nevada, including a step-out hole grading 1.33 g/t gold and 39.2 g/t silver over 225.6 metres and another returning 1.70 g/t gold and 61.5 g/t silver over 170.7 metres. The project was the subject of a 2025 preliminary economic assessment reporting an after-tax NPV of US$614 million, and the Company has planned US$40 million to US$45 million of exploration.

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE American: ITRG) reported on September 23, 2026 new near-mine drill results at its Florida Canyon mine in Pershing County, Nevada, from 30,140 metres drilled in 2026, including 1.30 g/t gold over 62.5 metres, 0.59 g/t gold over 167.6 metres and, in the new Madre Shear North target, 0.48 g/t gold over 54.9 metres. The Company reported a 74% increase in mineral reserves in its updated technical report and plans 7,000 metres of drilling at the Standard Mine.

"The drill results reported today include some of the best gold intercepts drilled since Integra acquired Florida Canyon," said George Salamis, President and CEO of Integra.

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq: SSRM) reported second quarter 2026 production of 101,959 gold-equivalent ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $2,622 per ounce, with $1,783.0 million in cash. Its Marigold mine in Nevada produced 31,059 ounces in the quarter, the Company raised Marigold growth capital to $65 million, and an updated life-of-mine plan is due by year-end. Full-year guidance stands at 450,000 to 535,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

"We have now completed the strategic repositioning of our business to the Americas," said Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), whose U.S. portfolio includes the Copper World and Cactus projects in Arizona and the Mason copper project in Nevada, announced on September 28, 2026 an enhanced mine plan at Snow Lake in Manitoba that extends reserve mine life to 2043 and lifts life-of-mine gold production by 60% to 2.8 million ounces, averaging 185,000 ounces a year from 2026 to 2030. Earlier in September, the Company was named to the TSX30, the Toronto Stock Exchange's ranking of top performers, after a 427% share price gain over the three years to June 30, 2026.

"This enhanced Snow Lake mine plan unlocks roughly 60% more gold production over the mine life," said Peter Kukielski, CEO of Hudbay.

The common thread is ground that is already known. From Florida Canyon and Ruby Hill to Rowland and White Star, the work in Nevada this year is about applying modern data to districts with a production history, and the tungsten deadline gives the smallest of those programs a clock that the larger ones do not face.

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This article is being distributed by Energy Metal News, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has been paid a fee directly by Western Star Resources Inc. for Western Star Resources advertising and digital media services. As disclosed by the Company in its news release dated September 11, 2026, Western Star Resources Inc. and MEL entered into an Investor Awareness Agreement dated September 11, 2026 under which MEL provides branding services, communications, advisory and general consulting services, including search engine optimization, digital media campaigns for branding, media consulting, general business development, multimedia services and project management, and under which MEL writes and distributes weekly ticker tag articles highlighting the Company in sector based analysis as well as news based tags, for a fee of $100,000 USD for a term of two months upon acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The agreement is renewable at the end of its initial term, and MEL expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the Company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Western Star Resources Inc.. This compensation and the expectation of future compensation constitute a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. As stated by the Company in its September 11, 2026 news release, MEL and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length, and neither MEL nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. There may be third parties who hold shares of Western Star Resources Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

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Qualified Person. The scientific and technical information relating to Western Star Resources Inc. referenced in this article is drawn from the Company's news releases, in which it was reviewed and approved by Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM, MAusIMM, a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mowatt is not independent of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Exploration. Western Star is an exploration-stage company, and none of its properties has a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Soil geochemical anomalies are exploration targets only; elevated tungsten in soil does not establish that economic mineralization exists at depth, and soil values are selective and not necessarily representative of the underlying bedrock. Results from magnetic surveys and three-dimensional magnetic inversion are interpretive models; a modelled intrusive body, magnetic anomaly or lineament is a conceptual exploration target and is not evidence of mineralization. References to historical mining at or near the Company's properties, including the Mission Cross mine, are for context only, have not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person, and are not indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties. Drill programs referenced in this article are planned, remain subject to permitting, funding and logistics, and may not proceed as described. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this article and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy. Readers should review the Company's continuous disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at

Referenced Companies. References to SSR Mining Inc., i-80 Gold Corp., Integra Resources Corp. and Hudbay Minerals Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Western Star Resources Inc., they operate at materially different stages and scales, their results are not indicative of Western Star Resources Inc.'s prospects, none of them is involved in or has reviewed this article, and no partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Market-size and commodity-price figures cited in this article are third-party estimates or projections that may not be realized and do not represent revenue or addressable market expectations for Western Star Resources Inc.. Drill results and financial figures for referenced companies are as reported by those companies; drill intercepts are down-hole lengths and are not necessarily true widths.

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this publication include, without limitation, statements regarding infill and extension soil sampling, drill target generation and drill pad selection at the Rowland and White Star properties, the planned drill program at Eagle Point, the timing of any drilling, tungsten market conditions and prices, and U.S. procurement policy. These statements are based on the Company's public disclosures and the publisher's interpretation of them, and are subject to risks including the results of exploration, the availability of financing, permitting and access, equipment and contractor availability, commodity price volatility, changes in government policy, dilution, share price volatility, and the other risks described in Western Star Resources Inc.'s continuous disclosure filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. Forward-looking statements in this publication are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The publisher undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.