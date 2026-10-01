Construction Wood Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $190.71 Billion By 2030

Construction Wood Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Wood Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The construction wood sector has been experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in residential and infrastructure projects. This market is evolving quickly as more builders and developers recognize the benefits of wood-based materials for sustainable and innovative construction practices. Below is an overview of the current market size, key growth factors, influential regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of this industry.

Strong Growth Trajectory of the Construction Wood Market Size

The construction wood market has witnessed robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $136.36 billion in 2025 to $145.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This historical growth owes much to the abundant availability of natural timber resources, the steady increase in traditional residential construction, growth in sawmill and logging sectors, wider use of wood in rural housing, and advancements in basic wood processing technologies.

Download a free sample of the construction wood market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $190.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%. Anticipated growth factors include a growing shift toward sustainable, low-carbon building materials, rising demand for green-certified construction products, rapid urbanization and increased housing requirements, expansion of engineered wood manufacturing, and greater adoption of prefabricated construction techniques. Key trends during this period will highlight the use of engineered wood for eco-friendly construction, rising application of cross-laminated timber in tall buildings, growth of modular wooden construction, and progress in certified sustainable timber sourcing and wood treatment methods to improve durability and fire resistance.

Understanding Construction Wood and Its Applications

Construction wood comprises processed timber and engineered wood products specifically designed for structural and non-structural building uses. These materials are engineered to deliver strength, durability, dimensional stability, and resistance to environmental impacts. As a result, construction wood is utilized across various applications such as framing, flooring, roofing, and other essential building elements, making it a versatile choice for modern construction projects.

View the full construction wood market report:



Fundamental Drivers Behind Construction Wood Market Expansion

The increasing pace of infrastructure development stands out as a major catalyst for the growth of the construction wood market. Infrastructure construction involves expanding physical structures like transportation systems, utilities, housing, and public facilities that support economic progress and population growth. This rise is fueled by expanding urban populations and the need for modern housing solutions, including smart city projects.

Construction wood is an important material in infrastructure projects due to its strength, adaptability, and sustainability. It is used in building components such as bridges, utility structures, formwork, railway parts, sound barriers, and structural frameworks. For example, in July 2024, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that infrastructure investment reached $17.66 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, marking a 3.9% increase from 2022. This steady investment growth highlights the crucial role infrastructure development plays in driving demand for construction wood.

Regional Market Share and Growth Outlook

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for construction wood, benefiting from rapid urbanization and industrial expansion. Meanwhile, North America is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of innovative wood construction methods and sustainability initiatives. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Construction Wood Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $190.71 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.