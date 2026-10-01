Global Connectivity Services Market To Expand At 19.2% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Global Connectivity Services Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Connectivity Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The connectivity services sector has experienced impressive growth in recent years, fueled by technological advancements and an increasing number of connected devices. This market is set to continue expanding rapidly, driven by emerging network technologies and evolving enterprise needs. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping the connectivity services industry.

Rapid Expansion of Connectivity Services Market Size

The connectivity services market has seen swift growth, with its value expected to rise from $3.88 billion in 2025 to $4.61 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. Historical growth has been primarily driven by the rapid proliferation of IoT devices, expansion of mobile broadband networks, ongoing digital transformation efforts by enterprises, increased cloud adoption, and a rise in machine-to-machine communications.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge further, reaching $9.3 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 19.2%. Key factors behind this forecast include the deployment of 5G and private networks, growing demand for real-time data connectivity, the expansion of industrial IoT ecosystems, increasing integration of edge computing, and broader adoption of managed connectivity services. Leading trends expected to influence market dynamics during this period are the growth of 5G and advanced network connectivity, edge computing-enabled IoT orchestration, widespread deployment of private and industrial networks, enterprises embracing connectivity-as-a-service models, as well as the scaling of LPWAN and low-power IoT networks.

Understanding Connectivity Services and Their Role in IoT

Connectivity services encompass the technologies and solutions that enable smooth data exchange and communication among devices, machines, and systems within enterprise and IoT environments. They ensure reliable network connections, facilitate device management, support data transmission, maintain protocol interoperability, and provide secure integration across diverse IoT ecosystems. These capabilities help organizations boost operational efficiency, gain real-time insights, and automate processes effectively.

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Growth Boost from Expanding 5G Network Infrastructure

One of the primary factors propelling the connectivity services market is the expansion of fifth-generation (5G) network infrastructure. 5G offers high-speed data transmission, ultra-low latency, and the ability to connect a vast number of devices seamlessly. The rapid increase in connected devices and digital applications is driving demand for this advanced telecommunications system. 5G infrastructure enhances connectivity services by delivering faster speeds, improved reliability, and better responsiveness for applications such as video conferencing, cloud computing, and connected devices.

For instance, the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations agency based in Switzerland, reported that global 5G population coverage increased from 51% in 2024 to 55% in 2025. This steady year-on-year growth in 5G network reach significantly contributes to the rising adoption of connectivity services worldwide.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the connectivity services market, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rates. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The connectivity services report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and regional opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Connectivity Services Market To Expand At 19.2% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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