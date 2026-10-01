Computer-Based Sensing Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

Computer-Based Sensing Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Computer-Based Sensing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The field of computer-based sensing is experiencing remarkable growth as technological advancements continue to reshape industries. This market is rapidly evolving, driven by innovations in automation, artificial intelligence, and real-time data analytics. Let's explore the current market value, key factors boosting expansion, notable regional developments, and the trends shaping the future of computer-based sensing.

Computer-Based Sensing Market Size and Future Outlook

The computer-based sensing market has witnessed swift growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $59.48 billion in 2025 to $71.25 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. Historically, this growth was supported by the integration of basic sensors in industrial systems, the increasing automation within manufacturing, the proliferation of embedded systems in consumer electronics, the growing need for real-time monitoring, and the expanded use of machine vision in quality control processes.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even more dramatically, reaching $147.81 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.0%. This surge is expected to be fueled by rapid adoption of AI-enabled sensing technologies, growth in autonomous vehicles and robotics, heightened demand for edge computing analytics, greater implementation of smart infrastructure, and rising requirements for predictive maintenance. Key market trends include the development of sensor fusion systems for intelligent perception, edge AI-driven real-time sensing analytics, growth in embedded vision and machine perception technologies, advancements in low-power miniaturized smart sensors, and the rise of context-aware adaptive sensing frameworks.

Understanding Computer-Based Sensing and Its Capabilities

Computer-based sensing involves sophisticated systems that merge physical sensors with computational intelligence to detect, interpret, and analyze real-world signals. It combines embedded computing, artificial intelligence, and signal processing to transform raw data from sensors into actionable digital insights that support automated decision-making and real-time responsiveness. This integration enables exceptionally precise perception abilities across interconnected devices, machinery, and environments.

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Rising Adoption of Robotics Boosts Computer-Based Sensing Market

One of the main factors driving growth in the computer-based sensing market is the increasing use of robotics and intelligent machines. These automated systems are equipped with sensors, processors, and control technologies that allow machines to understand their surroundings and perform tasks with minimal human oversight. As industries continue to embrace automation to enhance operational efficiency, accuracy, and productivity-especially in manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare-the demand for advanced sensing solutions grows accordingly.

For instance, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics, a robotics industry association based in Germany, reported that the number of operational industrial robots globally reached around 4.28 million units in 2023, marking a 10% increase compared to 2022. This notable expansion in robotics deployment is expected to significantly propel the computer-based sensing market forward.

Regional Developments Shaping the Computer-Based Sensing Market

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest portion of the computer-based sensing market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market through the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing valuable insights into global market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Computer-Based Sensing Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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