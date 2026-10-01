Latest Composite Materials Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Industry Trends & Forecasts

Latest Composite Materials Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Latest Composite Materials Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The composite materials market has been experiencing significant growth fueled by advancements in various industries that require lightweight, durable, and high-performance materials. As demand for these engineered materials rises, the market is set to expand further in the coming years. Here's an overview of the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the composite materials industry.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Composite Materials Market

The composite materials market has shown strong growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. From $11.24 billion in 2025, the market size is expected to reach $12.26 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth has been largely driven by increased aerospace composite applications, higher demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector, growing wind energy installations, expanded use of glass fiber composites in construction, and advancements in polymer matrix composites. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $17.53 billion by 2030, with an even stronger CAGR of 9.3%. The projected growth is supported by rising adoption of carbon fiber composites in mobility, increased production of electric vehicles, demand for sustainable composite materials, aerospace modernization programs, and greater use of automated composite manufacturing technologies.

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Understanding Composite Materials and Their Importance

Composite materials are engineered by combining two or more distinct components, such as fibers and resins, to create materials with enhanced physical and chemical properties that outperform the individual constituents. These materials are prized for their high strength-to-weight ratio, durability, corrosion resistance, and versatility in design. Because of these attributes, composites are widely used to improve the performance, efficiency, and lifespan of both structural and non-structural applications across numerous industries.

Lightweight Materials Driving Composite Market Growth in Aerospace and Defense

A key force behind the composite materials market expansion is the increasing demand for lightweight materials within the aerospace and defense sectors. These advanced materials are engineered to reduce structural weight while maintaining strength, durability, and performance. This contributes to improved fuel efficiency and operational effectiveness, as lighter aircraft consume less fuel and incur lower costs. Composite materials play a critical role by combining high strength with low weight, enabling reduced aircraft mass without sacrificing durability or safety. For example, in January 2023, Airbus SE reported that its A350 aircraft contains around 70% advanced materials, which helps achieve the lowest operating weight per seat and delivers up to 25% savings in fuel consumption and operating costs in the upper widebody segment. This demand for lightweight, efficient materials is a significant driver for the composite materials market.

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Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the composite materials market, reflecting its well-established aerospace, automotive, and construction industries. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding electric vehicle markets, and increasing infrastructure development. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Latest Composite Materials Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Industry Trends & Forecasts News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, World & Regional



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