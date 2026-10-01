Communications Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A T8% CAGR Through 2030

Communications Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Communications Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The communications industry has experienced significant expansion over recent years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing need for connectivity across the globe. As digital communication becomes more integral to daily life and business, this market is set for continued robust growth, propelled by emerging technologies and shifting consumer demands. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and regional outlook shaping the communications sector.

Steady Growth Trajectory in the Communications Market Size by 2026

The communications market has seen strong development in recent times. It is projected to increase from $86.11 billion in 2025 to $92.81 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This momentum during the historical period is largely fueled by the widespread adoption of mobile communication devices, broader broadband and internet accessibility, advances in semiconductor manufacturing, rising demands for wireless connectivity, and enhancements in 4G network infrastructure.

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Expected Expansion and Future Market Size by 2030

Looking ahead, the communications market is anticipated to continue its upward trend, reaching $126.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. Growth during this forecast period is supported by the deployment of advanced 5G technology and ongoing research into 6G, greater adoption of IoT-enabled communication systems, increasing requirements for high-bandwidth data transmission, AI-driven improvements in signal processing IC design, and expansion of autonomous and connected device networks. Prominent trends include the integration of high-speed 5G and advanced wireless ICs, AI-optimized communication chip architectures, demand for edge computing-enabled communication ICs, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions, and innovations in RF and mixed-signal IC technologies.

Communications Market Defined by Advanced Semiconductor Technologies

The communications sector specializes in the design and production of integrated circuits (ICs) that facilitate data transmission, signal processing, and connectivity across wired and wireless systems. These ICs are vital components in electronic communication networks, including mobile devices, networking equipment, and connected consumer and industrial products. Semiconductor technologies underpinning this market ensure fast, reliable communication and efficient data exchange across various platforms and devices.

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Increasing Smartphone Penetration Driving Market Growth

A major force propelling the communications market is the growing penetration of smartphones worldwide. Smartphones combine traditional telephony with advanced computing features such as internet access, applications, and multimedia capabilities. This rise is driven by more affordable devices and expanded availability of high-speed mobile internet, making advanced digital communication accessible to an ever-larger audience. Smartphones enable instantaneous voice calls, messaging, video conferencing, and internet-based communication, fostering real-time connectivity regardless of location. For example, in June 2024, Ericsson reported that mobile subscriptions in Asia-Pacific are expected to rise from 1.2 billion in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2029, highlighting the expanding user base that underpins market growth.

Regional Overview of the Communications Market with Asia-Pacific Leading

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the communications market and is also projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other geographical areas covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Communications Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A t8% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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