Santa Cruz Software Launches Free Provenance Detection Tool For Reading Content Credentials Embedded In Digital Files

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Browser-based tool helps designers, marketers and digital asset managers inspect C2PA provenance data without sending data to third parties

- Mark HiltonSANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Cruz Software today announced the launch of the Provenance Detection Tool, a free browser-based tool that enables users to inspect Content Credentials (C2PA provenance data) embedded in images, documents, video and audio files. For designers, marketers and digital asset managers, the tool provides a simple way to understand how an asset was created or modified, including whether generative AI was involved.Available through Santa Cruz Software Labs, the provenance detection tool reads the C2PA manifest carried inside a digital file and presents its provenance information in an accessible format. Users can review an asset's Content Credentials, technical details and recorded action history, including which software was used to modify the asset and whether generative AI tools such as Adobe Firefly, ChatGPT or Google Gemini were involved.Content Credentials are increasingly being incorporated into cameras, generative AI platforms and creative applications, creating a record of how digital content was created and modified.“An image that looks like a photograph makes an implicit claim about the world, and provenance data gives the audience a way to find out what they are actually looking at,” said Paul Melcher of Santa Cruz Software.“Transparency gives people more context about how content was created while allowing designers to continue using the tools that make sense for their work.”The provenance detection tool supports common image, document, video and audio formats, as well as standalone C2PA manifest files up to 250 MB. The tool displays an asset's recorded action history and allows users to explore its underlying manifest data. Results can also be downloaded as a JSON compliance report, giving marketing, brand and legal teams a record that can be archived alongside an asset or campaign.“Generative AI is quickly becoming a normal part of creative production, making it increasingly important for organizations to understand what information is traveling with their digital assets,” said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software.“Our provenance detection tool gives teams a simple way to inspect that information without requiring them to upload sensitive assets or change the way they work.”The provenance detection tool processes files locally within the user's browser. Files are not transmitted to Santa Cruz Software or a third party and are not stored, allowing teams to inspect client work, unreleased campaigns and other confidential material without the asset leaving their device.The launch comes as governments and industry groups increasingly focus on machine-readable disclosure of AI-generated and AI-modified content. Article 50 of the European Union's AI Act includes transparency requirements for certain AI-generated or manipulated content, adding to the importance of interoperable methods for identifying how digital assets were created or modified.The Provenance Detection Tool is available now and free to use through Santa Cruz Software Labs.

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Santa Cruz Software Launches Free Provenance Detection Tool for Reading Content Credentials Embedded in Digital Files News Provided By 43PR October 01, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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