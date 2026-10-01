Parcels Expands Legal Intelligence Offering With Relativity Air

Expanded AI capabilities support document review, privilege workflows, and legal data analysis for law firms and corporate clients

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parcels, Inc., a provider of litigation support and eDiscovery services, today announced the expansion of its legal intelligence capabilities through Relativity aiR. The expanded offering includes aiR Review, Privilege, and Assist, giving Parcels additional AI capabilities to support legal teams working with complex and high-volume data.The expansion builds on Parcels' long-standing work with Relativity and its continued investment in technology for litigation support and eDiscovery. Parcels is leveraging Relativity aiR to support high-volume document review, privilege review and logging, and conversational AI assistance for attorneys and review teams.“Our clients are asking for AI that is secure, defensible and practical-not AI for its own sake. Expanding our Relativity aiR offering gives us the tools to meet that demand in a way we're confident standing behind,” said Joe Semet, Director at Parcels.“As we plan to grow our forensics capabilities and deepen our relationships with the corporations our law firm clients serve, we believe aiR will play an important role.”Relativity aiR Review uses generative AI to analyze and classify documents based on defined review criteria. Privilege supports privilege review and logging, while Assist gives legal teams a conversational way to explore information within their data. Together, these capabilities provide Parcels with additional tools to support complex legal matters while keeping professional experience and legal judgment central to the process.The expanded offering also supports Parcels' continued growth in litigation support and forensics. Through its established presence within the Delaware legal community, including its work supporting matters in the Delaware Court of Chancery, Parcels serves law firms handling sophisticated and complex litigation. The company is also continuing to develop relationships with corporate legal teams as its capabilities expand.“Parcels exemplifies what it looks like to grow with the platform, and the way they're combining aiR adoption with an expanding forensics practice and deeper corporate relationships is exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach I love seeing across our partner ecosystem,” said Steve Couling, Chief Sales Officer at Relativity.“We're proud to be central to that strategy.”Parcels' relationship with Relativity extends back several years. The company announced its partnership with Relativity in 2017, and its investment in Relativity's AI platform for legal data intelligence dates to 2019. The expanded adoption of Relativity aiR represents the next step in that relationship as Parcels responds to evolving client needs and AI's growing role in legal work.For more information about Parcels' expanded Relativity aiR offering, read the full announcement here.The original announcement from Relativity is also available at Relativity.About Parcels, Inc.Since 1980, Parcels has provided legal and corporate clients with litigation support, eDiscovery, document management, retrieval, delivery, and related services. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Parcels combines experienced professionals with technology and scalable resources to support clients throughout the litigation lifecycle.For more information, visit ParcelsInc.

Joe Semet

Parcels, Inc.

+1 800.479.0075

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Parcels Expands Legal Intelligence Offering With Relativity aiR News Provided By Ballantine Digital October 01, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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