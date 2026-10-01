Trade Winds Freight Launches Single-Operator Shipping Across The Americas, Europe, Africa And Asia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New carrier combines ocean, air, road and autonomous drone capacity under one operator, with a vetted global partner network and a unified data platform.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Trade Winds Freight today announced its launch as a multimodal freight carrier that plans, prices, carries and tracks international shipments under a single operator. The company moves cargo by ocean, air, long-haul truck and autonomous cargo drone along trade lanes connecting North and South America with Europe, the Balkans, Africa, India and Asia.

Trade Winds Freight was founded by Peter Kazan, founder of the data intelligence company Atlantic Tech.

Trade Winds Freight is built on a simple premise: most international shipments run into trouble not in transit, but in the gaps between carriers. A container can change hands at the port, at customs, at the railhead and again for final delivery. Each handoff adds paperwork, delay and cost, and creates a point where no one is accountable for the outcome. Trade Winds Freight is structured to remove those handoffs for its customers.

Contracted Capacity Across Four Modes

Unlike brokerages that resell space, Trade Winds Freight moves freight on long-term contracted capacity across all four modes, secured through a vetted network of carriers and operating partners in each market it serves. That arrangement lets the company commit to transit times and reroute around congestion, weather, and port disruption without renegotiating with a third party mid-voyage.

Autonomous cargo drones extend that reach into the last mile, serving inland destinations and time-critical consignments where road infrastructure is limited or unreliable, a persistent constraint across East African and South Asian corridors.

Built on Data

Trade Winds Freight runs on the analytics infrastructure Peter Kazan built at Atlantic Tech. Lane selection, mode allocation, and pricing are driven by live operating data rather than static rate cards, and customers see the same shipment record the company works from at every stage of the journey.

“Shipping is not a technology problem, and it is not a vessel problem. It is a handoff problem,” said Peter Kazan, founder of Trade Winds Freight.“We built Trade Winds Freight so that a shipper deals with one company from pickup to delivery, and that company owns the answer when something goes wrong.”

“Our customers ship machinery that keeps a plant running and inventory a season depends on,” Peter Kazan added.“Our job is to take responsibility for that cargo for the whole journey and deliver it on time.”

Availability

Trade Winds Freight is accepting bookings now across its core corridors, with service quotes and lane availability at tradewindsfreight.

About Trade Winds Freight

Trade Winds Freight is a multimodal freight carrier offering ocean shipping, air cargo, trucking, and autonomous drone delivery across trade lanes connecting North America, South America, Europe, the Balkans, Africa, India, and Asia. Founded in 2026 by Peter Kazan, founder of Atlantic Tech, the company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and operates at tradewindsfreight.

About Peter Kazan

Peter Kazan is the founder of Atlantic Tech, a data intelligence company that helps businesses understand and predict consumer behavior. A Wyoming-based entrepreneur, philanthropist, and patron of the arts, Peter Kazan has built companies across data intelligence, marketing technology, staffing, and construction equipment, including Wyco Builders, an equipment rental company serving Wyoming and Colorado. Trade Winds Freight is his newest venture. More at peterkazan.

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