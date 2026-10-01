ARCA Introduces Enterprise Risk Model To AM&AA Pittsburgh's Business Advisory Community

Business owners and advisors gather at the AM&AA Pittsburgh Chapter meeting to hear ARCA Risk's approach to enterprise risk insurance.

ARCA Risk CEO Mark Sims introduces the ARCA enterprise risk model at the AM&AA Pittsburgh Chapter meeting.

Presentation marks a milestone in the company's efforts to connect enterprise risk with business strategy

- Mark Sims, CEO of ARCA RiskPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ARCA Risk introduced its enterprise risk model to the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Alliance of M&A Advisors (AM&AA), marking a milestone in the company's engagement with advisors who help business owners navigate growth, transactions and long-term planning.The presentation, held at the historic Duquesne Club on September 15, 2026, focused on ARCA's approach to understanding risks that can disrupt a business's operations, financial performance and strategic goals. The team shared its vision for bringing underwriting and business strategy into closer alignment, giving advisors a broader perspective on the exposures their clients face.“Business owners make decisions every day that depend on people, systems, suppliers and circumstances beyond their control,” said Mark Sims, CEO of ARCA Risk.“Our vision is to bring those dependencies into the risk conversation and develop coverage around how a business actually operates. Sharing that vision with the AM&AA Pittsburgh community was an important step for ARCA.”The event provided an opportunity to introduce ARCA's differentiators and discuss the role enterprise risk can play in advising business owners. It also opened conversations with professionals whose work puts them close to the decisions that shape a company's future.“We're grateful to Sunny Erdman of Shorebridge Wealth Management, and the AM&AA Pittsburgh Chapter for the opportunity,” Sims added.“Building ARCA starts with relationships, trust and a shared commitment to helping businesses prepare for disruption. This gathering brought those priorities together.”###About ARCA RiskARCA Risk is developing enterprise risk insurance programs designed to help businesses identify, understand and manage exposures that can affect their operations, financial performance and long-term success. Its approach connects underwriting with a deeper understanding of each business's strategic dependencies and evolving risks. Learn more at arcariskAbout AM&AA PittsburghThe Pittsburgh Chapter of the Alliance of M&A Advisors (AM&AA) connects professionals serving the lower middle market through education, networking and shared expertise. The chapter helps members strengthen their knowledge, build relationships and exchange resources that support their work with business owners. Learn more at amaaonline/chapters/pittsburgh-chapter.

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ARCA Introduces Enterprise Risk Model to AM&AA Pittsburgh's Business Advisory Community News Provided By Angles Communications October 01, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry



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