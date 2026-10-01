Jordan Davis To Headline Postgame Concert At Shriners Children's East-West Bowl Tickets On Sale Now

Players compete during the 2026 Shriners Children's East-West Bowl.

Jordan Davis to headline postgame concert at Shriners Children's East-West Bowl.

Country music star to perform following Feb. 4 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

- Dustin Johnson, Executive Director of Sports for Shriners Children'sARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multiplatinum, award-winning country music singer/songwriter Jordan Davis will headline a special postgame concert following the 2027 Shriners Children's East-West Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 4, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tickets for the 102nd edition of the nation's oldest college all-star football game are on sale now at ShrinersBowl.The Shriners Children's East-West Bowl will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, bringing together many of the nation's top NFL Draft prospects to showcase their talents in front of scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 NFL teams. Following the game, Davis will take the stage for a full-length musical performance, adding a marquee live entertainment experience to college football's most iconic all-star game.“There's no better way to close out the college football season than with a game like this followed by a show,” said Jordan Davis, award-winning musician.“I am pumped to take the stage in support of the life-changing mission of Shriners Children's.”With two platinum-certified albums (Home State and Bluebird Days), 11 No. 1 singles and nearly 10 billion global streams, Davis has emerged as one of country music's most consistent hitmakers. His breakout hit“Buy Dirt” earned three Song of the Year awards and has been certified 6x Platinum, while recent chart-toppers“Next Thing You Know,”“Tucson Too Late” and“I Ain't Sayin'” have further cemented his place among the genre's top stars.“Jordan's love for college football and his continued support of our healthcare system make him a perfect fit for this event,” said Dustin Johnson, Executive Director of Sports for Shriners Children's.“Bringing together his music and our charitable mission will create a memorable experience for our fans while helping us provide hope and healing to children around the world.”The concert will take place on the field at AT&T Stadium after the game concludes at approximately 9:00 p.m. CT. Game tickets include admission to the postgame concert.Fans can elevate their gameday and concert experience through several VIP packages. Miller Lite Field Club (South) and Bank of America Field Club (North) provide fans with a front-row concert experience on the field and access to purchase premium food and beverages. An additional VIP Founders Club experience is available in Section C210, featuring all-inclusive food, wine, beer, and soda.For more than a century, the Shriners Children's East-West Bowl has given college football players a chance to showcase their abilities on the path to the NFL. Alumni include some of the most recognizable names in football history, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, and John Elway, as well as current NFL standouts such as Brock Purdy, Zay Flowers, and Isiah Pacheco.At the center of the event is support for the Shriners Children's mission. The game directly benefits the international healthcare system, which has provided specialized care to nearly 2 million children, regardless of families' ability to pay or insurance status.Fans can begin game day at the all-star game's Fan Fest, beginning at 4 p.m. CT at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. This free event will feature football-themed activities for all ages and a special performance by the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm band.Tickets for the 2027 Shriners Children's East-West Bowl are available now at ShrinersBowl.102nd Shriners Children's East-West BowlDate: Thursday, February 4, 2027Venue: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TexasKickoff: 6:00 p.m. CTJordan Davis Concert: Approximately 9:00 p.m. CTPre-Game Fan Fest: Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm BandABOUT SHRINERS CHILDREN'S EAST-WEST BOWLThe Shriners Children's East-West Bowl is the nation's oldest college all-star football game. Since 1925, the game has benefited Shriners Children's and its mission to provide innovative pediatric specialty care to improve and transform the lives of children. The Shriners Children's East-West Bowl is known for being the starting point of many noteworthy NFL careers, including nearly 80 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and more than 200 members of the College Football Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit shrinersbowl.ABOUT SHRINERS CHILDREN'SShriners Children's is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions from routine injuries to complex conditions including scoliosis and other spine disorders, sports injuries and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; burn injuries; and cleft lip and palate. We also offer specialized services including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients' quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children's is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.ABOUT JORDAN DAVISAward-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released his latest album, Learn The Hard Way in 2025 and quickly earned critical praise as well as back-to-back-to-back #1s singles with“I Ain't Sayin,'”“Bar None" and“Turn This Truck Around.” The album resulted in his 10th solo career chart-topping radio hit with“Turn This Truck Around,” which followed“Bar None” on the US charts, and an 8-week run at the top of the UK radio chart for“I Ain't Sayin'.”His previous album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive #1's and three“Song of the Year” awards for both the 6X Platinum-selling hit“Buy Dirt,” (CMA Awards 2022, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3X Platinum-selling“Next Thing You Know” (ACM Awards 2024)-marking the first time an artist has ever won“Song of the Year” accolades for two separate songs off of the same album. Both penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit #1 singles "What My World Spins Around," "Tucson Too Late,”“Next Thing You Know” and“Buy Dirt” among others. He has earned numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods. His Platinum-Certified debut album Home State featured the 4X Platinum "Singles You Up," 3x Platinum-selling songs "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.” In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to being a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He's appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Live With Kelly and Mark, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, CBS Mornings, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, College GameDay, and more. Davis started off 2026 internationally and sold out numerous dates, including OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK and Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia among other arenas on the international run of his Ain't Enough Road Tour, which hit the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia this year following the initial run in the fall of 2025 in the United States where Davis hit iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. At work on new music, Davis has released“What Do I Do If You Don't,” his current radio single,“Mess” and his most recent chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett,“Ain't A Bad Life.” For more information on Jordan Davis, visit jordandavisofficial.

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Jordan Davis to Headline Postgame Concert at Shriners Children's East-West Bowl; Tickets On Sale Now News Provided By BAM Marketing Agency October 01, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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