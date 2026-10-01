Boeing Secures 4-Helicopter Grey Wolf Order As MH-139A Enters Full-Rate Production



The MH-139A is based on Leonardo's AW139 platform and has been configured by Boeing for military missions such as patrol, search-and-rescue, and troop and cargo transport.

Boeing said the milestone validates Grey Wolf's readiness and supports Air Force plans to secure strategic missile fields. The announcement follows major recent Boeing wins, including the U.S. Navy's F/A-XX program and a $2.38 billion F-15EX award.

Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Thursday it received an award for the first four full-rate production MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, following the U.S. Air Force's declaration of initial operational capability for the program earlier this year.

BA shares were traded 0.5% higher at the time of writing on Thursday.

The latest award brings the total number of MH-139As under contract to 42, with Boeing having delivered 27 to date.

Grey Wolf Program Moves Into Full-Rate Production

The award moves the MH-139A program into full-rate production, allowing Boeing to scale deliveries for operational use.

Kathleen Jolivette, vice president and general manager of Vertical Lift Programs at Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said the milestone validates key readiness levels for the Grey Wolf and supports the Air Force's plans for the strategic missile fields.

“Adding these aircraft to the production queue brings additional momentum to ongoing fielding and modernization efforts,” Jolivette said.

MH-139A Contract Backlog Has Continued To Grow

The latest order builds on a series of recent MH-139A awards. In January 2026, Boeing announced an award for four additional aircraft, taking the total under contract to 38. That followed an October 2025 award for eight helicopters, which increased the program total to 34.

The MH-139A is based on Leonardo Helicopters' AW139 and fitted with military-specific equipment by Boeing. The aircraft is designed as a multi-mission helicopter for roles including patrol, search and rescue, and troop and cargo transport, according to Boeing.

Boeing's Defense Business Has Seen Recent Order Momentum

The Grey Wolf award comes days after Boeing secured several major defense and commercial announcements.

On Sept. 29, the U.S. Navy selected Boeing for the F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter program under a multi-billion-dollar contract. The same day, the U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a $2.38 billion contract for 22 additional F-15EX fighters, bringing the number of F-15EX aircraft under contract to 120.

On Sept. 30, Ethiopian Airlines reportedly announced an order for eight 777-8 Freighters and two 777 Freighters.

What Retail Thinks Of BA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock remained 'bullish' amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

BA has lost 13% year-to-date.

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