'Forgotten Island': Joyous, Painful Love Note To Filipino Diaspora

MENAFN - Asia Times) It is fitting that DreamWorks'“Forgotten Island” carries a title that evokes memory and loss. The film, released globally in September, is on the surface a coming-of-age adventure about friendship.

Look a little closer and it is a poignant meditation on separation – a theme that speaks deeply to the Philippines and its diaspora, whose culture for the first time takes center stage in a major Hollywood animation.

The film, co-directed by Filipino-American Januel Mercado and Joel Crawford, centers on best friends Raissa (Liza Soberano) and Jo (H.E.R.), who grow up together in the Philippines. After graduating from high school, they reach a crossroads: Raissa, a bright and nerdy student, has been accepted into a prestigious university in the United States and will migrate, while her more carefree (but secretly devastated) friend Jo will stay behind.

But before they can say goodbye, the pair fall through a magical portal onto the fantastical island of Nakalimutan. There, they must evade mythical creatures inspired by Filipino folklore, including a terrifying manananggal (Lea Salonga): a shape-shifting ghoul that preys on sleeping humans.

In order to escape the island, Raissa and Jo are forced to bargain with an even more frightening foe: a“memory demon” (Jenny Slate) that demands their most precious memories as the price for the passage home.