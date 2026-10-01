Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Donate €150,000 To Three Irish GAA Clubs: Why They Picked These

MENAFN - Live Mint) Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have donated €150,000 to three GAA clubs in west Waterford, Ireland, just months after the couple purchased the historic Strancally Castle and its 440-acre estate.

The couple have chosen Shamrocks GAA in Knockanore, Tallow GAA and Lismore GAA, with each club set to receive €50,000 over a two-year period, according to multiple Irish media reports.

The donations will support projects ranging from coaching and player development to dressing-room upgrades, floodlighting, spectator facilities and community walkways.

Why did Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan pick these three GAA clubs?

The three clubs were selected because they are among those located closest to the couple's new property at Strancally Castle.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg and Chan told RTÉ News that the couple wanted to support local clubs after becoming new members of the Waterford community.

In a statement, the couple said:“The GAA is at the heart of communities across Ireland.”

“As new members of the Waterford community, we're proud to support these local clubs and the important role they play,” they added.

The decision therefore appears to be linked to the couple's connection with the area rather than a wider nationwide GAA funding initiative. The donations are focused on clubs near their newly acquired Waterford estate.

Shamrocks GAA: Donation to boost fundraising

Shamrocks GAA in Knockanore will receive €50,000 from the couple.

Club secretary Tim Lenehan welcomed the donation, saying it would make a significant difference to the relatively small club's fundraising efforts.

“We are delighted to receive this donation from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan,” Lenehan said, according to The Irish Sun.

“Shamrocks is a small club and this donation will make a huge difference to our fundraising efforts,” he added.

The club plans to use the funding to support improvements, including dressing-room upgrades.

Tallow GAA: Coaching and new spectator facilities

For Tallow GAA, the €50,000 donation is set to support both player development and infrastructure.

GAA treasurer Kieran Geary said the donation was the largest single donation the club has received in its 139-year history, according to The Irish Sun.

“Our first priority is to invest in coaching and games, supporting the development of our players and teams at all levels,” Geary said.

The club also plans to use the money for capital projects, including tarmacking its community walkway and developing a spectator stand at Páirc Éamonn de Paor.

The planned improvements are intended to benefit not only players but also people attending matches and other activities at the ground.

The third recipient, Lismore GAA, plans to put its €50,000 towards facility upgrades.

According to the club, the money will assist with projects including proposed floodlighting and new pitch-side fencing.

Lismore GAA secretary Emer Barry said the investment would help improve facilities for the wider community and future generations.

“This donation will help develop our facilities, which in turn will benefit the community at large, most especially the future generations,” Barry said, according to The Irish Sun.

She also welcomed the Zuckerberg-Chan family to west Waterford and said the club was proud to have been recognised through the donation.

The donation comes after Zuckerberg purchased Strancally Castle, a historic property located on the banks of the River Blackwater, north of Youghal.

The castle sits on a 440-acre estate. The price of the off-market transaction has not been publicly disclosed, although Irish media reports have estimated it at around €20 million to €30 million.

The present castle is about 4.5km upriver from the ruins of an earlier Strancally Castle, which was among several fortifications built in the area by the Desmond family.

Zuckerberg and Chan are understood to continue living in the United States, with Strancally Castle expected to serve as a base when the family is in Ireland.

The property could also be used when Zuckerberg is carrying out business for Meta in Ireland, where the technology company has a significant presence.

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