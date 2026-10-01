Azerbaijan's Public Council Discusses Draft State And Consolidated Budgets For 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027 were discussed at a meeting with members of the Public Council under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance on October 1.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mammadov briefed the participants on preparations for the 2027 state and consolidated budgets, measures being implemented under the budget calendar, and medium-term budget projections covering the next three years.

The meeting noted that the 2027 draft state and consolidated budgets, three-year consolidated budget projections, and other budget-package documents were submitted by the Ministry of Finance to the Cabinet of Ministers. Then, the document titled "Statement on the preliminary indicators of the state and consolidated budgets for 2027" has been posted on the Ministry of Finance's official website and presented to the public.

During the meeting, it was announced that the drafts were discussed and approved at a Cabinet meeting last week, with a decision made to submit them to the President in accordance with the next stage of the legally established budget process.

The meeting also highlighted that, according to the initial projections, 2027 state budget revenues will total 39.23 billion manat ($23.06 billion), and the expenditures will be 42.4 billion manat ($24.93 billion).

The deputy minister said that, taking into account current global and regional development trends, directives from the Head of State, and tasks stemming from various strategies and state programs, the main priorities for the state budget in the coming year will include supporting sustainable and high economic growth, strengthening the country's defense capabilities, continuing reconstruction, restoration, and resettlement efforts in the liberated territories, implementing established priorities for digital development; ensuring social protection and the well-being of the population, maintaining state budget financial support for the economy, securing funding for protected expenditures, financing state programs and measures; and ensuring environmental protection and "green growth."

Furthermore, the meeting noted that revenue-related measures to be implemented in the coming year will focus on stimulating economic activity and entrepreneurship, further improving the investment climate, and strengthening the country's competitiveness.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that strengthening transparency and public accountability in public finance management, as well as presenting budget information to citizens in a simple, clear, and understandable format, are key priorities in the ministry's operations.

The meeting pointed out that while in previous years the Ministry of Finance primarily prepared and released a "Citizen's Budget Guide" regarding the approved state budget, starting this year, it has also begun preparing and publishing guides for citizens on the execution of both the state and consolidated budgets. Additionally, an "Electronic Budget Guide" portal has been launched to establish a unified budget information database and expand the use of digital solutions in budget processes. These approaches serve to increase the accessibility of budget information, raise public awareness regarding public finance management processes, and strengthen public participation.

During the meeting,, the Public Council Chairperson Ingilab Ahmadov and other council members commended the preparation of preliminary budget figures for 2027 and the subsequent medium-term period, noting that the process took into account the efficient and targeted use of financial resources, the preservation of socio-economic stability, and the realization of strategic development goals.

The council members stressed the importance of measures recently implemented by the Ministry of Finance to enhance transparency and accessibility regarding budget data, particularly highlighting the significance attached to cooperation with civil society institutions.

In addition, the meeting held an exchange of views regarding the efficient organization of the Public Council's activities, the openness of the budget process to public discussion, and the further development of cooperation with civil society institutions in the field of public finance management.