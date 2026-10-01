Europe Walk-In Cooler And Freezer Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Smart, Energy-Efficient Cold Storage Fuels Food Retail And Pharma Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Installation Type, Application, End Use, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The Europe Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Growth is being supported by strict environmental regulations, advanced food retail infrastructure, expanding cold chain networks, and increasing pharmaceutical storage requirements across Europe.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, restaurants, food processing facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, and pharmaceutical companies are increasing their use of temperature-controlled storage systems to protect product quality, reduce spoilage, and comply with food safety and storage regulations. The market is also transitioning toward energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable refrigeration technologies equipped with digital monitoring, smart controls, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Country Market Outlook

Germany dominated the Europe Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Market in 2024 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2032, reaching an estimated market value of USD 1.4 billion. Germany accounted for 24.6% of the regional market in 2024, supported by its advanced cold chain infrastructure, established food processing industry, and growing adoption of energy-efficient refrigeration systems.

The UK held a 20.9% market share in 2024 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 13.1% from 2025-2032. Expansion of organized food retail, rising consumption of frozen and ready-to-eat products, and greater pharmaceutical cold storage demand are contributing to market growth. The adoption of smart refrigeration systems is also increasing across the country.

France is expected to register a CAGR of 14.7% during 2025-2032 as supermarkets, foodservice operators, and pharmaceutical facilities modernize cold storage infrastructure. Spain is projected to achieve the fastest growth among the highlighted countries, with a CAGR of 15.2% throughout the forecast period.

Type Outlook

By type, the market is divided into Walk-in Coolers and Walk-in Freezers. Walk-in Coolers led the market in 2024 and are expected to maintain their dominant position, reaching USD 3.0 billion by 2031. Demand is supported by broad adoption across grocery retail, restaurants, hospitality facilities, food processing operations, and pharmaceutical storage sites.

Walk-in Freezers are anticipated to experience significant growth due to increasing frozen food consumption, expanding temperature-controlled logistics networks, and the need for reliable pharmaceutical and life sciences storage capacity.

Technology Outlook

By technology, the Europe Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Market includes Self-contained, Remote Condensing, and Multiplex Condensing systems. Remote Condensing technology captured the largest revenue share in 2025. Its leadership is attributed to energy efficiency, centralized cooling management, reduced indoor heat generation, and suitability for supermarkets, warehouses, and large food processing facilities.

The Self-contained segment is expected to record notable growth as smaller retailers, restaurants, and independent businesses prioritize straightforward installation and lower maintenance complexity. Multiplex Condensing systems will remain relevant for facilities requiring centralized refrigeration across multiple storage areas.

End Use Outlook

Food Retail was the leading end-use segment in 2025 and is projected to remain dominant through 2032, reaching USD 2.59 billion by 2031. Market expansion is being driven by supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and organized grocery chains investing in dependable refrigeration capacity.

Foodservice is expected to grow strongly as restaurants, hotels, catering companies, quick-service restaurants, and cloud kitchens upgrade refrigeration infrastructure. Warehouses & Distribution Centers and Pharmaceuticals are also creating opportunities as cold chain operators expand temperature-controlled storage and distribution networks throughout Europe.

Europe Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Market Segmentation

By Type



Walk-in Coolers Walk-in Freezers

By Technology



Self-contained

Remote Condensing Multiplex Condensing

By End Use



Food Retail

Foodservice

Warehouses & Distribution Centers

Pharmaceuticals Other End Use

By Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled



Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Dover Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Hussmann Corporation (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Viessmann Group

Blue Star Limited

Johnson Controls International PLC

Trane Technologies PLC

Norlake, Inc.

Thermo-Kool, Inc. Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc.

Competition in the Europe Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Market is expected to focus increasingly on energy performance, sustainable refrigerants, digital monitoring, regulatory compliance, and lifecycle operating costs. Manufacturers offering connected, scalable, and environmentally responsible refrigeration systems are well positioned to address growing demand across food retail, foodservice, logistics, and pharmaceutical applications.

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