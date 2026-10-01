Europe Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Zero-Trust And Managed Services Fuel 7.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven analytics, zero-trust architectures and managed services strengthen ICS resilience as IT/OT convergence and EU compliance reshape Europe's market

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Component, Security Type, End Use, Solution, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Industrial Control Systems Security Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026-2033, reaching USD 9.05 billion by 2031. Market growth is being driven by industrial automation, Industry 4.0 initiatives, critical infrastructure modernization, and heightened awareness of cybersecurity risks affecting operational technology (OT) environments.

Organizations across manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation systems, oil & gas, automotive, and power generation are increasing investments in industrial control systems security solutions. The convergence of information technology (IT) and OT systems has expanded the attack surface, creating demand for integrated cybersecurity platforms capable of protecting connected equipment, industrial networks, applications, endpoints, and operational data.

European governments and regulatory authorities are also strengthening critical infrastructure protection requirements. The NIS Directive, GDPR compliance obligations, and broader European Union cybersecurity initiatives are encouraging enterprises to adopt network security, endpoint protection, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), threat intelligence, encryption, and real-time monitoring technologies. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive threat analytics, and zero-trust security architectures are increasingly being incorporated into industrial cybersecurity programs to improve threat identification, access control, and incident response.

Component and Solution Outlook

Based on component, the market is divided into solutions and services. Solutions held the leading market position in 2025 and are forecast to remain dominant through 2033, reaching USD 7.21 billion. The services segment is projected to record a CAGR of 7.7% during 2026-2033.

Within the solutions category, firewalls led the market in 2025 as enterprises prioritized network segmentation, industrial traffic monitoring, and threat prevention. Identity & Access Management (IAM) is expected to gain momentum as organizations strengthen identity governance and secure privileged access across OT environments. IDS/IPS and SIEM platforms are also attracting investment due to demand for centralized monitoring and timely threat detection. Security & Vulnerability Management technologies support risk identification, regulatory compliance, and remediation across complex industrial networks.

Services Outlook

Professional services dominated the Europe Industrial Control Systems Security Market in 2025 and are expected to retain the leading position through 2033, reaching USD 1.94 billion. Demand is supported by cybersecurity consulting, risk assessments, compliance audits, penetration testing, and ICS security architecture design.

Managed services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026-2033. Adoption is increasing as industrial organizations outsource continuous threat monitoring, incident response, and vulnerability management to specialized cybersecurity providers, particularly when internal security resources are limited.

Security Type and End Use Outlook

Network security represented the largest security type in 2025 and is projected to maintain its lead through 2033, when it is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion. Endpoint security is set for strong growth as connected industrial devices and IIoT-enabled operational systems become more widely deployed. Application security is benefiting from the adoption of connected industrial software and cloud-integrated operational platforms, while database security is gaining importance for protecting industrial control records, sensitive operational data, and mission-critical infrastructure information.

Energy & Utilities led the market by end use in 2025, reflecting significant cybersecurity spending across utility infrastructure, smart grids, oil & gas operations, and renewable energy systems. Manufacturing is expanding alongside smart factories, industrial robotics, and Industry 4.0 implementation. Transportation systems require stronger protection for railways, airports, and connected logistics networks, while automotive companies are incorporating industrial cybersecurity into automated production and connected manufacturing facilities.

Country Outlook

Germany accounted for 24.1% of the regional market in 2025 and is expected to remain the leading country through 2033, reaching USD 2.22 billion. Growth is supported by the country's advanced industrial base, smart manufacturing adoption, and cybersecurity modernization across automotive, chemicals, manufacturing, and industrial automation.

The UK held an 18.2% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2026-2033, supported by investments in critical infrastructure, industrial digitization, and smart transportation. France is forecast to register a CAGR of 8.2% as connected industrial technologies and automation security gain adoption. Spain is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, reflecting growing demand for stronger industrial cyber resilience.

Market Report Segmentation



By Component: Solution and Services

By Solution: Firewall, IAM, IDS/IPS, Anti-malware/Antivirus, Security & Vulnerability Management, SIEM, Encryption, DDoS, and Other Solution

By Services: Professional Services and Managed Services

By Security Type: Network, Endpoint, Application, and Database

By End Use: Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation Systems, Power, Automotive, and Other End Use By Country: Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Dragos, Inc.

Nozomi Networks Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

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