NODES Launches Startup Accelerator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NODES, a marketing consultancy founded by private investor and business angel Aleksei Voiutskii, announced the launch of a startup accelerator for companies with existing products. The program will provide marketing and business development support to founders seeking to attract customers, establish commercial partnerships and prepare for international growth.

The launch extends the consultancy's work with established businesses to startups that have developed a product and need support bringing it to market or expanding its reach. Participating teams will have access to senior expertise in positioning, go-to-market strategy, customer acquisition and the technology used to manage and measure marketing activity.

“We work extensively with large companies, and we want to bring that experience to founders building businesses around bold ideas and promising technologies,” said Aleksei Voiutskii, Founder of NODES.“For a team with a working product, the next challenge is finding the right customers and building a practical route to market. We can contribute our marketing expertise, tools and execution capabilities, and separately consider investing in selected businesses.”

Supporting Startups with Working Products

The NODES Accelerator is open to startups across industries with a functioning product, including a minimum viable product (MVP). Selection will focus on the founding team, the customer problem being addressed, the product's stage of development and its potential to expand internationally.

Applicants should be able to demonstrate how their product works and explain who it is designed for. Teams with initial customers or users are encouraged to include that evidence in their submissions. Companies still testing demand can describe what they have learned and which commercial questions they need help resolving.

From Strategy to Implementation

Support will be tailored to each company's priorities. It may include refining product positioning, developing a go-to-market strategy, building acquisition channels, establishing partnerships and introducing analytics to assess performance. The scope will reflect the business's existing capabilities and the work required for its next stage of development.

The consultancy combines strategic planning with hands-on implementation. Its team can help translate a marketing plan into campaigns, processes and supporting technology, including custom software and AI tools where these serve a defined business need. Advanced AI engineering is provided by its subsidiary, Systemorph.

The program also connects participating founders with Voiutskii's angel investment activity. Selected businesses may be considered for investment following a separate assessment. Participation in the accelerator does not guarantee funding, and marketing support and investment decisions will be evaluated separately.

How to Apply

Founders interested in the program can submit a pitch deck to...al. Submissions should introduce the team, describe the product and target customers, and outline the support required.

Applicants should include a product link or demonstration, their current stage of development and plans for growth. Where available, the deck should also present customer traction and the results of previous marketing activity to help identify priorities for support.

About the Company

NODES is an end-to-end marketing consultancy that develops strategy and implements the programs and technology needed to support business growth. Its capabilities span brand and growth marketing, custom AI, marketing software, analytics, search engine optimization, generative engine optimization and public relations. Engagements are led by dedicated senior teams, with specialist AI engineering delivered by its subsidiary, Systemorph.

Website: nodes.global





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NODES

CONTACT: Maria Kornilova...al