LAMEA Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Cloud Data Centers, And Gaming Fuel 16.5% CAGR And New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA Graphics Processing Unit Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Integration Type, Device Application, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The LAMEA Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is projected to reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2026-2033. Market growth is being supported by accelerating digital transformation, artificial intelligence adoption, cloud computing, gaming, enterprise analytics, professional visualization, and demand for high-performance computing across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

GPU adoption throughout LAMEA has expanded beyond gaming, multimedia, and professional graphics to include machine learning, AI experimentation, medical imaging, data analytics, scientific research, and cloud-based services. However, regional growth continues to be influenced by affordability, import dependency, power availability, fragmented regulations, distribution capabilities, and uneven access to advanced computing infrastructure.

Demand is increasingly focused on GPUs that deliver performance, energy efficiency, cost-effective deployment, and compatibility with diverse operating environments. Vendors are responding with tiered product portfolios, localized technical support, cloud access models, energy-efficient architectures, and partnerships involving distributors, telecom operators, educational institutions, and public-sector technology programs. Additional opportunities are emerging from e-sports, edge computing, smart city initiatives, immersive technologies, and professional content creation.

Integration Type Outlook

By integration type, the LAMEA GPU market is segmented into Discrete GPUs and Integrated GPUs. Discrete GPUs dominated the market in 2025 and are expected to maintain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Integrated GPUs are forecast to record the highest CAGR of 17% during 2026-2033.

Discrete GPUs are widely deployed in AI servers, data centers, gaming systems, professional workstations, visualization platforms, simulation environments, and other performance-intensive applications. Integrated GPUs remain important for affordable, power-efficient laptops, desktops, tablets, compact PCs, and mainstream devices supporting productivity, education, media, light gaming, and everyday business workloads.

Device Application Outlook

By device application, the market covers Servers and Datacenter Accelerators, PCs and Workstations, Mobile Devices and Tablets, Gaming Consoles and Handhelds, Automotive and ADAS, and Other Device Application. Servers and Datacenter Accelerators led the market in 2025 and are expected to remain dominant through 2033, reaching USD 6.9 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.8%.

Growth in this segment is driven by AI training and inference, enterprise analytics, virtualization, large-scale data processing, cloud services, and scientific computing. GPU-as-a-service platforms and regional data center investments are also improving access to computing capacity without requiring substantial upfront hardware expenditure.

PCs and Workstations are expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during 2026-2033, supported by gaming, engineering, architecture, animation, software development, video production, and design applications. Mobile Devices and Tablets are projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 17%, reflecting rising demand for mobile gaming, streaming, camera processing, on-device AI, and graphics-rich applications. Additional demand comes from real-time console gaming, portable devices, automotive infotainment, digital dashboards, driver assistance, sensor processing, medical imaging, industrial visualization, digital signage, and edge computing.

Country Outlook

Brazil dominated the LAMEA Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market in 2025 and is expected to retain its lead through 2033. The country's market is forecast to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.1%. Expansion is supported by AI adoption, cloud infrastructure, gaming, startup innovation, scientific computing, and data processing requirements.

Argentina is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2026-2033, driven by AI-driven computing, fintech, research, cloud-based GPU solutions, and autonomous vehicle development. The UAE is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.3%, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, smart city investment, national AI strategies, immersive technologies, tourism-linked digital media, and GPU-as-a-Service adoption.

Saudi Arabia is advancing through digital transformation programs, cloud GPU deployment, gaming, healthcare technology, and energy-sector analytics. South Africa benefits from expanding data centers, enterprise AI infrastructure, professional workstations, and cloud GPU platforms. Nigeria is emerging through fintech, telecom digitalization, academic research, AI skills development, localized access models, and startup-led demand.

Key Companies Profiled



NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Imagination Technologies Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IBM Corporation

Market Report Segmentation

By Integration Type



Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs

By Device Application



Servers and Datacenter Accelerators

PCs and Workstations

Mobile Devices and Tablets

Gaming Consoles and Handhelds

Automotive and ADAS Other Device Application

By Country



Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria Rest of LAMEA

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