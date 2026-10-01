Canso Select Opportunities Corporation Announces Renewal Of Operational Services Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (TSX Venture: CSOC.A, CSOC.B) (“”) announces the renewal of its Operational Services Agreement with Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (""), effective October 1, 2026. Under the renewed agreement, CIC will continue to provide certain day-to-day operational services required to support CSOC's business and affairs. CSOC and CIC originally entered into the Operational Services Agreement on August 1, 2018. While the scope of services remains unchanged, the services will now be provided on a fee basis negotiated between CSOC and CIC. The change reflects the growth of CSOC since the original agreement was entered into in 2018 and recognizes the continuing operational support and resources provided by CIC.

The Operational Services Agreement may be terminated: (i) at any time by the mutual written agreement of CSOC and CIC; (ii) by either party, for any reason, upon ninety days' prior written notice; (iii) by either party in the event of a breach that is not cured within thirty days of delivery of written notice of the breach; or (iv) in the event of the bankruptcy, insolvency, or receivership of the other party.

A copy of the Operational Services Agreement is available on SEDAR+.

About CSOC

CSOC is an Ontario-based investment holding company. CSOC's investment objective is to provide long term capital growth to its shareholders. With its core holding in Lysander Funds Limited, together with a portfolio of public and private investments, CSOC aims to generate returns that exceed average market returns over the long term. Consistent with this objective, CSOC evaluates potential investments in public & private equity, debt and other securities. The deployment of funds to new investments depends on both the attractiveness of new investment opportunities and the availability of capital generated from the realization of value or income from existing portfolio investments. The investment portfolio consists of public and private equity and debt investments primarily in North America. However, there is no geographic constraint on the investment portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Bell

President & Chief Executive Officer

Canso Select Opportunities Corporation

...

Tel: (905) 881-8853

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words“seeks”,“expects”,“believes”,“estimates”,“will”,“target” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of CSOC regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to it. Certain material factors and reasonable assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. CSOC believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, CSOC can give no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. CSOC undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Additional information about CSOC is available under its SEDAR+ profile at Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.