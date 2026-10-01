Choate Adds 11-Lawyer Litigation Team From Kasowitz, Accelerating Its Growth In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trial lawyer Sheron Korpus joins as Co-Head of Business & Financial Litigation, alongside a deep and experienced team that further strengthens Choate's capabilities in its core focus areas of big-ticket litigation and investigations









BOSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP today announced that an 11-person complex commercial litigation team led by trial lawyer Sheron Korpus has joined the Firm from Kasowitz LLP. Korpus joins as a partner and Co-Head of Choate's Business & Financial Litigation practice, alongside partners Seth Davis, Seth Moskowitz, Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Beltz, and Sarah Gibbs Leivick, counsel David Max and Alycia Regan Benenati, and associates Elliott Wolf, Emily Lowe, and Daniel Furey.

The team handles bet-the-company disputes for public companies, private equity sponsors, funds, lenders, and their boards - including securities and antitrust class actions, opt-out litigation, structured finance and lender liability disputes, real estate finance litigation, and government and internal investigations. Their arrival deepens Choate's capacity to try high-stakes financial disputes while also expanding the Firm's growing bench in New York.

"We are thrilled to welcome this talented team to Choate and to continue growing our market leading commercial litigation practice," said Rob Kole, Co-Managing Partner of Choate. "Sheron and his team have a long history of successfully handling their clients' most consequential and sensitive litigation matters – including a landmark antitrust class action in the Supreme Court, one of the largest securities class actions in the country, and nationwide mass tort disputes, just to name a few – and they have done so with the same kind of partner-led, client-focused teams that are Choate's hallmark. That is exactly the approach our clients expect, and it reflects our continued momentum and strategic growth in New York."

"What sets this team apart is its combination of deep trial experience and decades of handling a wide variety of clients' most significant securities, antitrust, and financial disputes," said Sam Rudman, Co-Head of Choate's Business & Financial Litigation practice. "Together we can offer clients a single, integrated team that can handle their most challenging matters, from pre-litigation counseling through trial and appeal."

"We have spent our careers litigating substantial disputes that arise out of sophisticated financial and corporate transactions. One of the main things that drew us to Choate, in addition to its people and culture, is how closely its litigators work with its transactional lawyers and their clients across leading private equity, finance, and restructuring practices," said Korpus. "In disputes like these, understanding the underlying deal is a real advantage for clients, which makes Choate a natural fit for our team."

About the team

Sheron Korpus is a first-chair litigator and trial lawyer who has tried cases in federal and state courts and before arbitration panels across the United States, in multibillion-dollar commercial, financial, securities, antitrust, bankruptcy, and intellectual property disputes. He led the defense of Teva Pharmaceuticals and its directors and officers in one of the largest securities class actions in recent history, resolved in 2022 through a $420 million settlement funded largely by insurance, and continues to lead Teva's defense in the generic drug pricing MDL brought by 48 state attorneys general and dozens of civil class and direct actions. He handled the cross-examination on which the Supreme Court relied in Comcast Corp. v. Behrend, the 5-4 decision that decertified a class of Philadelphia cable subscribers and reshaped class certification standards. Most recently, he secured the dismissal of a $400 million turnover petition brought against the developer of the American Dream mall. Korpus is recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and Benchmark Litigation, and has been named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America and honored as an Antitrust Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. He holds an LL.M. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.Com. and LL.B. with honors from the University of Auckland.

Seth Davis handles complex commercial litigation and criminal defense, representing companies and individuals in antitrust, environmental, toxic tort, product liability, fraud and trade secret matters, and in investigations by the Department of Justice, the SEC, and other federal and state enforcement authorities. A former Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney's Office, he is a core member of the team representing Teva Pharmaceuticals in the generic drug pricing MDL brought by dozens of class and direct-action plaintiffs, as well as lawsuits brought by 48 state attorneys general. He has also defended a natural gas company against criminal RCRA charges and related environmental tort claims, an international bank against civil RICO claims arising from alleged tax shelters, and a mutual fund CEO in securities proceedings. Davis is recognized by The Legal 500, and Best Lawyers in America. He received his J.D. magna cum laude from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where he was a member of the Cardozo Law Review, and his B.A. from Ithaca College.

Seth A. Moskowitz focuses on complex civil litigation and class action defense, and has defended companies against statewide, nationwide, and foreign class actions, along with antitrust, contract, consumer protection, fiduciary duty, and trade secret claims. He is a core member of the team representing Teva Pharmaceuticals in the generic drug pricing MDL brought by dozens of class and direct action plaintiffs, as well as lawsuits brought by 48 state attorneys general. He also represented MBIA against 18 of the world's largest banks in the litigation challenging its corporate restructuring - a proceeding that ended with the restructuring upheld and MBIA's municipal bond business recapitalized with $1.7 billion in cash and a $500 million credit line. He defended Celanese in more than 50 putative and certified class actions and tens of thousands of individual claims arising from allegedly defective polybutylene plumbing, with the class certification denials affirmed unanimously on appeal. Moskowitz is recognized by The Legal 500. He received his J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where he was a Supervising Editor of the Cardozo Law Review, and his B.A. from Columbia University.

Andrew L. Schwartz focuses on complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation for public and private companies, venture funds, investment banks, real estate organizations, directors and institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and family offices. He has pursued direct securities fraud claims on behalf of institutional investors in the Valeant and Adeptus Health opt-out litigations and leads the market manipulation action for Mullen Automotive in which the Southern District of New York recently denied dismissal of spoofing claims against three trading firms. Schwartz is recognized by The Legal 500, by Benchmark Litigation as a Future Star and on its 40 & Under List, by Lawdragon on its 500 X – The Next Generation list, and by Best Lawyers on its Ones to Watch list. He received his J.D. cum laude from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University and his B.S. from Pennsylvania State University.

Jordan Beltz represents plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial disputes in federal and state courts across the country, with particular experience in antitrust, class action, product liability, securities, and structured finance matters. He has represented Teva Pharmaceuticals and Actavis in the multidistrict antitrust litigation alleging price-fixing of generic drugs, leading investment managers in trust instruction proceedings arising from residential mortgage-backed securitization settlements, and Heidelberg USA as national counsel in toxic tort litigation. He also handles domestic and international arbitrations and mediations for pharmaceutical companies, financial institutions, insurers, investment managers, and manufacturers. Beltz is recognized by The Legal 500, and by Best Lawyers in America on its Ones to Watch list. He received his J.D. cum laude from Fordham University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

Sarah Gibbs Leivick represents public companies, financial institutions, hospitality groups, and directors and partners in high-stakes business litigation, multidistrict proceedings, and arbitration, including antitrust, securities, structured finance, trade secret, and fiduciary duty matters. Her practice spans both sides of the docket, prosecuting affirmative antitrust and securities claims for corporate plaintiffs as well as defending them. She has recovered damages for Ford Motor Company arising from the worldwide automotive parts cartels, and defended Teva Pharmaceuticals and its directors and officers in one of the largest securities class actions in recent history, and the coordinated opt-out actions. She also maintains an active pro bono practice. Leivick is recognized by The Legal 500 and Benchmark Litigation, including on its 40 & Under Hot List, and by Lawdragon as a Leading Lawyer in America and a Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyer. She received her J.D. cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center and her M.A. and B.A. summa cum laude from Boston University.

About Choate

Choate Hall & Stewart LLP, one of the nation's leading law firms, represents national and international clients with a focus on a core group of legal practices, including private equity and middle market M&A, finance and restructuring, complex investigations and litigation, intellectual property, and wealth management. Choate partners and practice areas are consistently recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers, and Benchmark Litigation. For more information, please visit choate.com.

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Diana Sanborn Beaudet, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, Choate Hall & Stewart LLP, (617) 248-5000