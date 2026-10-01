The Next Generation Of Banking: W Group Connects Web2 And Web3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) hashbank, part of W Group, is redefining digital banking by bringing fiat banking and external crypto transfers together in one app











ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W Group is pleased to share the next stage in the development of hashbank, a fully licensed universal digital bank that combines traditional banking services with the infrastructure of the open Web3 economy in one app.

This level of integration remains rare in banking: hashbank brings traditional banking services and connectivity with external crypto wallets into a single mobile experience. Customers can receive digital assets from external wallets and platforms and send them to external blockchain addresses, with support for more than 150 digital assets.

Banking and digital assets in one app

Traditionally, bank accounts and crypto infrastructure have operated as separate systems. To complete a transaction, users have had to move between their bank, a crypto platform and an external wallet.

hashbank brings these services into one banking environment. A customer can receive a digital asset from an external wallet, exchange it for fiat and use the bank's services. They can also send digital assets to an external blockchain address. Transfers are protected by authentication, address verification, anti-money-laundering procedures and blockchain analytics. This creates a borderless banking model - a financial experience that brings fiat, crypto assets and international money transfers together.

“We are not building businesses that exist only in Web2 or only in Web3. The biggest opportunities will emerge between them. Our task is to build the infrastructure - bridge - that allows these worlds to work together. hashbank is one example of this strategy. It is a fully licensed digital bank that is open to new financial networks and capable of connecting different currencies, platforms and systems,” said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group.

Part of a connected financial ecosystem

hashbank holds a full banking license from the National Bank of Georgia, obtained in 2023, and began operating in a live environment in 2024. Today, hashbank has approximately 60,000 customers across 73 countries. hashbank's position is further differentiated by the combination of broad external-wallet connectivity, direct integration with WhiteBIT, everyday and cross-border banking services, and access for both individuals and businesses.

Within the South Caucasus and Central Asia, hashbank is the first fully licensed bank to offer this integrated model within its mobile banking application.

“By introducing this service, hashbank sets a new precedent for banking in Georgia and the wider region, strengthening the bridge between traditional banking and digital assets. Our ambition is to make borderless banking a practical reality - giving customers greater freedom to move and use their money, while making everyday banking simpler and digital assets more familiar and accessible,” said Goga Chanadiri, CEO of hashbank.

hashbank and WhiteBIT benefit from a direct integration and strategic synergy within the broader W Group ecosystem, while operating with the strict independent governance required of a license. WhiteBIT has 10 million users on its platform, while W Group broader ecosystem brings together businesses serving around 40 million users globally.

The next stage of hashbank's development will focus on expanding its international financial infrastructure. The bank is working on international payment rails, new currencies and cross-border corridors, as well as banking as a service and embedded banking. This will enable hashbank's banking infrastructure to serve not only end customers, but also fintech companies, crypto platforms and other businesses that require access to regulated financial services.

For W Group, hashbank is not a standalone business, but part of a long-term model. The goal is to build a global, full-cycle financial ecosystem in which banking, payments, digital assets, blockchain and international financial infrastructure can work together.

W Group - is a global fintech ecosystem that makes blockchain and crypto easy, secure, and accessible for everyone. Over 40 million users across 150 countries worldwide. W Group is committed to shaping the future of finance through simple, accessible, and secure solutions.

hashbank - is a digital bank that offers users simple, secure, and modern banking services. Through the synthesis of innovative technologies and strict banking standards, the bank creates financial solutions tailored to the demands of the digital economy. For its technological achievements in 2026, the authoritative international publication Global Banking & Finance Review awarded hashbank the title of "Best New Digital Bank Georgia 2026," once again highlighting its leading position in the region's financial and technology sectors.

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