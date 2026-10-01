Monthly Information On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In The Share Capital
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|30/09/2026
|50,936,749
|Number of theoretical voting rights:
|59,426,420
|Number of exercisable voting rights*:
|59,173,206
|* After deduction of treasury shares without voting rights.
Contact
Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – ...
Attachment
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Exosens - NOSH & Voting Rights - EN - 20260930
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