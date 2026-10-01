Coinmico Launches Crypto Market Data Platform Built On Its Own Price Index

Coinmico: independent crypto market data, with prices measured on its own index.

The free platform tracks 2,400+ coins with prices calculated from 51 exchanges and 22 blockchains, plus sentiment, derivatives and on-chain analytics.

- Nasih Nurasih, Founder of CoinmicoSUBANG, JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coinmico, an independent crypto market data platform, today announced the public launch of coinmico, a free website that tracks more than 2,400 cryptocurrencies with prices, volumes and market capitalizations calculated from its own index.Most crypto price sites rely on a small number of data feeds, which means the same figures, and the same errors, are repeated across the web. Coinmico builds its numbers from the ground up. It collects trade data directly from 51 centralized exchanges and indexes on-chain swaps across 22 blockchains, then calculates a volume-weighted price for each asset. Thin markets, outlier quotes and trading pairs that drift far from the reference price are filtered out before they can move the index."Crypto investors deserve numbers they can check," said Nasih Nurasih, Founder of Coinmico. "We measure every price ourselves and publish exactly how we do it, so anyone can see where a number comes from."Market data measured from the sourceBecause Coinmico reads both exchange order flow and on-chain activity, its 24-hour volume for each coin combines centralized exchange trading with decentralized exchange swaps. Tokenized stocks and other real-world asset markets are separated from crypto volume so they do not inflate exchange rankings. Exchanges, decentralized exchanges and blockchains are each ranked by the volume Coinmico measures directly.Key features available at launch include:- Live prices, charts, market capitalization and BTC and ETH dominance for more than 2,400 coins- A Fear & Greed Index and an Altcoin Season Index computed from Coinmico's own data- Market heatmap, bubble map, top gainers and losers, trending coins and a daily list of new coins- Derivatives data, including funding rates, open interest and liquidations across major perpetual markets- A whale tracker and wallet explorer for following large on-chain traders- Free price alerts delivered as browser notifications, with no account required- Daily crypto news organized by coin- Free embeddable price widgets for websites and blogsNew coins, screened before they are listedCoinmico's New Coins page highlights recently launched tokens only after they pass a set of quality checks. Each candidate is observed for at least 24 hours and must show real trading volume, sufficient liquidity and a price measured by Coinmico's own index. Tokens that copy the ticker of an existing coin are held back. The aim is to help users discover new projects while filtering out tokens that spike briefly and disappear.Built for learning, in six languagesAlongside market data, Coinmico offers a Learn section with 20 beginner guides and a glossary of 130 crypto terms, covering topics from how blockchains work to how market capitalization is calculated. The platform is available in six languages, including English, Indonesian and Spanish, making reliable crypto data accessible to readers who prefer to research in their own language.Transparency by designTransparency is central to the project. Coinmico publishes its full methodology, covering how prices are aggregated, how exchange and on-chain volumes are counted, and how market sentiment indicators are calculated. Each figure on the site is labeled with how it was measured.Coinmico is free to use and does not require registration. Users who create an account can save a watchlist, track a portfolio and sync their price alerts across devices.About CoinmicoCoinmico is an independent cryptocurrency market data and analytics platform. It calculates prices, volumes and market capitalizations from its own index of centralized exchanges and on-chain decentralized exchange activity, and publishes the methodology behind every figure. Coinmico is available at .Media ContactNasih NurasihFounder, Coinmico...

Nasih Nurasih

Coinmico

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coinmico Launches Crypto Market Data Platform Built on Its Own Price Index News Provided By Coinmico October 01, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.