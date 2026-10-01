Greener Grounds Lawn & Tree Urges Birmingham Homeowners To Check Trees Before Fall Storms

Michael Bice Owner of Greener Grounds Lawn Care

Dead limbs and leaning trees can become hazards during severe weather. Greener Grounds shares what Birmingham homeowners should check before the next storm.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Greener Grounds Lawn & Tree is urging Birmingham-area homeowners to check their trees for dead or weakened limbs before fall storms arrive. A branch that looks harmless on a calm day can become a serious hazard in high winds, especially when it hangs over a home, driveway, vehicle or walkway.

Homeowners can spot many warning signs without leaving the ground. Greener Grounds recommends looking for dead or brittle branches while the rest of the tree remains healthy, cracks or splits in the trunk or where large limbs connect, broken branches caught in the canopy, trees that have started leaning, soil lifting around the base, and soft or crumbling wood that may indicate decay.

Where the problem is located matters, too. A dead limb hanging over an open section of the yard may pose less immediate risk than one hanging over a roof, bedroom, parked car, driveway or utility line. Trees already damaged by previous storms also deserve a closer look.

“Homeowners don't need to figure out what's wrong with a tree on their own. If something looks unusual or unsafe, have it checked before a storm turns a small concern into a bigger problem,” said Michael Bice, owner of Greener Grounds Lawn & Tree.

Homeowners should avoid climbing trees or trying to cut large or unstable limbs on their own. Branches near power lines should never be approached. Homeowners should contact the utility company or a qualified tree professional for help.

A professional tree evaluation can determine whether a tree needs pruning, whether a damaged limb needs to be removed or whether the entire tree needs to come down. At Greener Grounds, the process starts with an on-site evaluation of the tree, the surrounding property and any potential hazards. Homeowners then receive a clear explanation of the recommended work and a written estimate before the job is scheduled.

When pruning is no longer enough to address a hazard, professional tree removal in Birmingham, AL may be necessary.

About Greener Grounds Lawn & Tree

Greener Grounds Lawn & Tree is a family-owned Birmingham, Alabama, business providing tree services, lawn care, lot clearing and emergency tree removal services for residential and commercial properties.

Customers describe Greener Grounds as responsive and professional when unexpected tree problems arise. Reviews highlight quick responses to storm damage, careful work around homes and roofs, and thorough cleanup after tree service. One customer said the team arrived within an hour after a tree fell on a home, removed the tree and helped cover the roof. Another said Greener Grounds responded quickly after a limb fell on a roof and removed it safely.

The company serves Birmingham and surrounding communities with a focus on safety, clear communication and respect for customers' properties.

Michael Bice

Greener Grounds Lawn & Tree

+1 205-440-2337

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Greener Grounds Lawn & Tree Urges Birmingham Homeowners to Check Trees Before Fall Storms News Provided By JSA Interactive October 01, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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