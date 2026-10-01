Amplify Conference 2026 Brings Business, Technology And Community Leaders Together To Expand Economic Opportunity

Amplify Conference 2026 Logo

Presented by VCMI, the October 3 conference connects purpose with practical strategies for business growth, financial empowerment and the future of work.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Victory Center Ministries, Incorporated (VCMI) will present Amplify Conference 2026 on Saturday, October 3, at the Courtyard by Marriott Austin Pflugerville and Pflugerville Conference Center, 16100 Impact Way. Beginning at 8:00 a.m., the conference will bring together entrepreneurs, executives, professionals and community leaders around a shared goal: equipping people to turn their knowledge, purpose and potential into meaningful economic and community impact.Guided by the theme“Amplify Your Purpose. Accelerate Your Impact,” the conference advances VCMI's mission to strengthen individuals and communities through education, workforce development, entrepreneurship, mentorship, technology and economic opportunity. Amplify creates a setting where participants can learn from experienced leaders, build relationships and gain practical tools to grow businesses, strengthen financial well-being and prepare for a changing economy.Founded by Edwin Pope, Sr., VCMI works to expand access to the knowledge, resources and relationships that help people succeed. Its vision centers on empowering professionals as catalysts for change across business, wealth and wellness while extending the opportunities of free enterprise to more people. Amplify puts that vision into practice by connecting leadership development with actionable conversations about financial inclusion, AI, innovation and career advancement.The conference will feature discussions on artificial intelligence and the future of business, workforce transformation and reskilling, wealth-building, finances and budgeting. Participants will also have opportunities to explore business ownership, career advancement and investing through breakout sessions, connect with exhibitors, and build relationships with fellow attendees.Featured speakers include:.China Widener, Vice Chair and U.S. Technology, Media & Telecommunications Industry Leader at Deloitte, bringing an executive perspective on AI, innovation and the future of business..Alice Sesay Pope, Global Operations and Customer Experience Executive, author of Trust Algorithm: How Leaders Build Trust with Generative AI, and board member.Lakecia Gunter, Global C-suite Technology Executive and board director..Jess Smith, Chief People Officer and enterprise HR and transformation executive..Daphne Jordan, Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor at Pioneer Wealth Management..Rebecca Powell, Senior Financial Advisor and Senior Vice President–Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Advisors..Christopher Herring, Texas International Trade Executive and Global Chamber of Commerce Executive Director..Edwin Pope, Sr., CEO of DigitalGenetix and founder of VCMI.Together, these speakers bring perspectives spanning technology, leadership, finance, operations, entrepreneurship and international business. Their participation supports Amplify's emphasis on helping attendees connect emerging opportunities with concrete next steps for their careers, organizations and communities.Conference sponsors and supporters include DigitalGenetix, Wells Fargo, Whole Foods Market, Frost Bank, and Kendra Scott. Their support helps VCMI bring professional learning, financial inclusion, technology workshops, and meaningful connections to conference participants.Amplify's purpose extends beyond a single day of inspiration. The conference encourages attendees to invest in themselves, apply what they learn and build partnerships that create lasting opportunities for others.For conference information and registration, visitAbout Victory Center Ministries, IncorporatedVictory Center Ministries, Incorporated (VCMI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening individuals and communities through education, workforce development, entrepreneurship, mentorship, technology and financial inclusion. Through initiatives such as Amplify Conference, VCMI connects people with practical knowledge, resources and relationships to advance their careers, grow businesses, build financial capability and contribute to an economy that works for everyone.

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Amplify Conference 2026 Brings Business, Technology and Community Leaders Together to Expand Economic Opportunity News Provided By DigitalGenetix October 01, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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