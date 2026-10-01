Garrett Murphy Law Joins Washington-Wilkes Chamber of Commerce

- Garrett MurphyWASHINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Garrett Murphy Law is pleased to announce that it has joined the Washington-Wilkes Chamber of Commerce, strengthening the firm's connection to the Washington and Wilkes County business community.The Washington-Wilkes Chamber of Commerce works to advance local businesses and promote the economic well-being of the community through tourism, events, education, and collaboration. Membership provides Garrett Murphy Law with an opportunity to connect with other local businesses, community leaders, and organizations while supporting initiatives that contribute to the continued growth of Washington-Wilkes.“We are excited to become members of the Washington-Wilkes Chamber of Commerce and to become more involved in the local business community,” said Garrett Murphy, founder of Garrett Murphy Law.“Strong communities are built through relationships, collaboration, and a shared commitment to helping local businesses and families thrive. We look forward to getting to know other Chamber members and finding ways to contribute to the community.”Garrett Murphy Law is an estate planning and civil litigation firm dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate important legal matters. The firm provides guidance in estate planning, wills and trusts, probate and estate administration, business law, and civil litigation. For individuals and families seeking an estate planning attorney in Washington, GA. the firm provides personalized guidance designed to help clients protect their assets and plan for the future.Founder Garrett Murphy brings a background that combines financial planning and legal experience. Before establishing Garrett Murphy Law, Murphy worked as a financial advisor for more than a decade, followed by legal experience with the Georgia Secretary of State and in private practice handling insurance defense litigation.That diverse experience informs the firm's approach to helping clients protect their assets, plan for the future, address business concerns, and resolve disputes. Garrett Murphy Law emphasizes clear communication, personalized strategies, and long-term relationships with its clients.Joining the Washington-Wilkes Chamber of Commerce represents another step in the firm's commitment to building relationships and participating in the communities it serves. The Chamber brings together businesses, nonprofits, civic organizations, and other community partners working together to strengthen Wilkes County.“We believe being part of a community means more than simply doing business there,” Murphy said.“It means being willing to build relationships, support local organizations, and contribute to the community whenever possible. We are grateful for the opportunity to join the Chamber and look forward to what comes next.”About Garrett Murphy LawGarrett Murphy Law LLC is an estate planning and civil litigation law firm serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout Georgia. The firm provides personalized legal guidance in estate planning, probate, business law, and civil litigation, with a focus on practical strategies, responsive service, and effective advocacy.

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