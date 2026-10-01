Appreciate Admiration And Support From Across World For Brave Indian Pilot: MEA (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Dubai, Oct 1 (IANS) Saluting once again Captain Smit Machchhar's valour and courage, India on Thursday conveyed its deep appreciation for the admiration and support the brave Indian pilot has received from across the world for his act of gallantry and saving the life of 170 people onboard a Fly Dubai flight.

In a statement late Thursday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it continues to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073.

"After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. Our Ambassador in UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well being," the MEA stated.

"Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain's health and well-being. Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter. We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar's valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry," the statement added.

India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Deepak Mittal, met Machchhar and his family at a hospital in Abu Dhabi and said the Indian pilot, who was injured while preventing a mid-air attack on Wednesday, was speaking openly and remains in good spirits.

"He was speaking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a great relief for us and, above all, for his family," the Indian Ambassador said.

Mittal said the brave Indian pilot was receiving good medical treatment and the Indian Embassy remains in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

Speaking in an interview earlier, the Ambassador said the heroic pilot had saved several lives on board.

"Captain Smit has demonstrated great bravery and courage in an exemplary manner to save so many precious lives and avert a great tragedy. So we are very proud of the brave son of India, and we are going to extend full cooperation and support," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mittal visited the family of Captain Machchhar, the pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, in Dubai and assured them of the Indian government's full support and assistance.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Ambassador of India to the UAE met Captain Smit Machchhar's family in Dubai and conveyed the Government of India's full support and assistance for his welfare and well-being."

According to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, Mittal along with E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, India Consul General, met the family members of Captain Machchhar. The mission said they briefed the family about his health and recovery and conveyed appreciation for his extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts in saving precious lives.

During the incident on Wednesday, another pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, after which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.