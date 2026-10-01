Emirates' London Flight Diverted To Frankfurt After Medical Emergency Onboard

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) An Emirates flight from Dubai to London Heathrow was diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday after a passenger experienced a medical emergency.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed that Flight EK31 was diverted to Frankfurt on October 1, reports Khaled Times.“Emirates can confirm that flight EK31 from Dubai to London Heathrow diverted to Frankfurt on 1 October due to a medical emergency involving a passenger onboard,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The airline's cabin crew assisted the passenger during the flight, while medical support was arranged ahead of the aircraft's arrival in Frankfurt. The aircraft landed safely in Frankfurt. The flight was expected to resume its journey to London Heathrow.

“We apologise to customers for the delay. The health and safety of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority,” the airline said.

Flightradar24 reported that flight EK31 from Dubai to London issued“squawk 7700” before descending near Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered the formation of an investigation team to probe the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, involving Flydubai flight FZ1073 that forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The team, comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution, will investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, according to the statement released by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

"The Ministry affirmed that the UAE's judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears its flag. Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory," the statement said.

The Flydubai flight was heading from Dubai to Israel's Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the co-pilot tried to sabotage the aircraft and stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, who was trying to prevent him from doing so.

-IANS

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