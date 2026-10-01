BJP Leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar Calls Out Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Hypocrisy, Double-Speak

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday charged that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's politics is built on lies, fraud, and unkept promises, where in the last 12 years, the LoP has neither shared a positive agenda, nor delivered any definitive results for the people.

The Congress leader, who claims to speak for the youth, fails to acknowledge the opportunities and skills that are expanding in India today, Chandrasekhar said while hitting out at a press conference at the BJP's central office here.

Rahul Gandhi should explain why Kerala still has the highest unemployment in the country, former Union Minister Chandrasekhar, calling LoP Gandhi a "pre-eminent fraudster".

The United Democratic Front (UDF), a coalition of parties led by the Congress won the Assembly election this year in Kerala, where power alternates between it and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), except in the last two terms.

Chandrasekhar said that Kerala is one of the four states ruled by the Congress, including Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, "where Rahul Gandhi's politics, Rahul Gandhi's governance, and their impact are being felt directly by the people".

"From Rafale to Pegasus, and from the economy to manufacturing, Rahul Gandhi's claims have repeatedly been proven to be lies, yet his "fraudulent and inauthentic" politics continues," the State BJP President claimed.

"Why does he (Rahul Gandhi) not arrange a "Chhatron Ki Goonj" in Keralam?" Chandrasekhar asked.

The BJP leader hit out at the Gandhi scion calling him "an entitled, inauthentic, and fraud politician who lacks a positive developmental agenda, relies heavily on baseless allegations against democratic institutions, and uses misinformation merely to mislead the public and create political chaos".

He alleged that while the LoP holds the Constitution in one hand, he regularly engages with alleged non-secular organisations such as the Indian Union Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami in politics, claiming this as hypocrisy and double-speak on Rahul Gandhi's part over secularism and protecting the Constitution.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over the Congress' alliance partners in Kerala who advise "women to remain within their homes" while talking about "smashing patriarchy" in the country.

From Telangana to Kerala, Rajeev Chandrasekhar sarcastically claimed, the reality of Rahul Gandhi's guarantees is visible in alleged big promises and incomplete results.

"In Rahul Gandhi's politics, there is a guarantee of announcing guarantees, but no sign of fulfilling the guarantees," the State BJP Chief said.

Lambasting LoP Gandhi's claims that India's economy is dead, Chandrasekhar said that the country is now the fastest growing economy in the world, acknowledged by global bodies like the IMF, World Bank, and also by nations all over the world.

Against the LoP claiming India cannot compete with China in the manufacturing sector, Chandrasekhar underscored pointing at India's growth that today, 30 per cent of iPhones globally are manufactured in India.

"Lakhs of employment opportunities have been created by Indian manufacturing," he stressed.

"In defence and other sectors, India is becoming more and more self-reliant because of domestic manufacturing, while Rahul Gandhi says the Union government operates for Adani and Ambani," Chandrasekhar added.

The biggest friends of Adani and Ambani are the Chief Ministers of the four states ruled by the Congress "who don't hesitate, don't lose an opportunity to invite Adani, Ambani," he said.