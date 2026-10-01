Emirates NBD And H&H Partner To Offer Integrated Home Financing Solutions For Dubai's Off-Plan Residential Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with H&H Development, a Dubai-based developer, to provide integrated home financing solutions for its off-plan residential developments in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The collaboration enables an integrated experience for eligible home buyers and investors of H&H's premium projects with Eden House The Park piloting the programme and more developments to be listed soon. By offering access to tailored mortgage options, the bank provides competitive rates and a streamlined approval process.

The partnership enhances the homebuying experience by providing eligible buyers with tailored mortgage solutions once they reach the 50% payment milestone, offering greater financial flexibility through to handover. Customers will benefit from financing provided by one of the UAE's leading and most trusted financial institutions, ensuring regulatory transparency, service continuity and long-term support.

The partnership sustains Emirates NBD's continued commitment to advancing Dubai's quality of life by strengthening the real estate ecosystem and contributing to the objectives of Dubai Vision 2030, which aims to transform the Emirate with sustainable urban development, world-class residential communities and increased foreign and local investment. This initiative also reflects the bank's strong confidence in Dubai's real estate market while driving responsible asset growth, allowing it to prudently expand its secured lending portfolio while maintaining strict risk management discipline.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Priority and Personal Banking, and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, said:“We are pleased to partner with H&H to simplify the off-plan homebuying experience in Dubai by combining premier real estate with innovative financial convenience. The collaboration empowers customers to make informed investment and home ownership decisions with greater security and confidence. This initiative reinforces our ambition to shape the next era of banking in the region while underscoring our long-term commitment to the UAE's strong growth momentum.”

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman, H&H, added:“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Dubai's position as one of the world's most attractive destinations for home ownership. At H&H, our focus has always been on creating enduring value, not only through the quality and character of our developments, but through the experience we provide to our customers at every stage. Working with Emirates NBD allows us to further enhance that experience by providing greater financial clarity and flexibility to the buyers, while reinforcing confidence and trust. We look forward to building on this partnership as we continue to contribute to the evolution of Dubai's residential landscape.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD DFM: Emirates NBD is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th June 2026, total assets were AED 1.3 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 354 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,425 branches and 4,948 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About H&H:

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, H&H has forged its reputation for design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality.

H&H's highly selective portfolio delivers developments that make a discreet yet undeniable impact, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. Every project is built with intention, reflecting a strategic curation that has introduced world-renowned brands like Four Seasons, Aman, Janu and Rosewood to Dubai, while establishing its own industry-defining homegrown brand, Eden House, aiming to set a new standard for value-driven excellence in branded residences.

As Dubai progresses toward its 2040 vision, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments. With a portfolio that includes private residences, commercial properties, communities, and hospitality destinations, H&H operates with a long-term mindset. The company is committed to creating definitive urban benchmarks across the city, delivering unprecedented destinations and unparalleled lifestyle experiences. Through its forward-thinking and innovative approach, H&H consistently raises industry standards for high-end developments, building lasting value and contributing significantly to Dubai's evolving landscape.