Synthetic Biology - Global Market Overview And Forecast, 2025-2032 Market Set To Reach $99.4 Billion As Healthcare, Biomanufacturing, And Asia-Pacific Growth Accelerate
The global Synthetic Biology market is entering a period of substantial commercial expansion as advances in DNA synthesis, genome editing, sequencing technologies and computational biology accelerate innovation across healthcare, industrial manufacturing, agriculture, environmental sustainability and advanced materials.
Valued at US$26.6 billion in 2025, the global Synthetic Biology market is projected to reach US$99.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing biotechnology research investment, rising demand for synthetic DNA and engineered biological systems, and broader adoption of genome engineering and advanced biological components.
Commercialization activity and venture capital investment are also strengthening the market outlook. Synthetic biology solutions are increasingly being deployed in therapeutics, sustainable production, environmental management and next-generation healthcare, creating new opportunities for technology developers, manufacturers and research organizations through 2032.
Synthetic Biology Regional Market Analysis
North America led the global Synthetic Biology market in 2025, generating US$8.9 billion and accounting for 33.5% of worldwide revenue. The region benefits from extensive biotechnology research, established commercialization capabilities, strong academic and corporate partnerships, and continued investment in synthetic biology platforms.
Europe ranked as the second-largest regional market, supported by a mature life sciences industry and growing adoption of advanced biological engineering technologies. Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional growth during 2025-2032, with a CAGR of 23.2%. Its global market share is expected to reach 24.5% by 2032 as investment in biotechnology infrastructure, research capacity and industrial-scale synthetic biology applications increases across major emerging economies.
Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Product Type
Oligonucleotides represented the largest product segment in 2025, accounting for 41% of total Synthetic Biology market revenue. Demand is being driven by their use in gene synthesis, genome editing, molecular diagnostics and therapeutic development.
Enzymes were the second-largest product category, followed closely by Chassis Organism. Chassis Organism is projected to be the fastest-growing product segment during 2025-2032, registering a CAGR of 22.3%. Expansion will be supported by increasing demand for engineered microbial platforms in industrial biotechnology, sustainable manufacturing and advanced research.
Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Technology
Genome Engineering dominated the market by technology in 2025, generating US$11.3 billion. Its leading position reflects extensive adoption in gene editing, metabolic engineering, therapeutics development and industrial biological production.
DNA Sequencing remained the second-largest technology segment. Biological Components & Integrated Systems is expected to achieve the fastest growth through 2032, recording a CAGR of 22.9%. Market development will be driven by engineered biological circuits, integrated cellular systems and automated bio-manufacturing platforms.
Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Application
Medical applications held the largest market share in 2025, representing 35.2% of global revenue. Synthetic biology continues to gain importance in drug discovery, gene therapies, molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.
Industrial applications generated US$9.1 billion and ranked as the second-largest segment, reflecting increased use of engineered biological systems in biofuels, specialty chemicals and sustainable manufacturing. Environmental applications are projected to be the fastest-growing category through 2032, with a CAGR of 22.7%, supported by investment in bioremediation, waste management, carbon reduction and environmental sustainability initiatives.
Synthetic Biology Market Report Scope
The report examines the global Synthetic Biology market by product type, technology, application and geographic region. It covers the period 2022-2032, with forecasts from 2025 to 2032 presented in value terms in US$. The analysis also includes profiles of more than 30 companies and reviews significant corporate, product and industry developments affecting the competitive landscape.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2022-2025 Base Year: 2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+
Global Synthetic Biology Market by Geographic Region
- North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico Europe: The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of World: Brazil, Israel and Other ROW
Global Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation
- Product Type: Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Chassis Organism and Others Technology: Genome Engineering, DNA Sequencing, Biological Components & Integrated Systems and Others Application: Medical, Industrial, Environmental and Others
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Outline Synthetic Biology Objectives Dissimilarities between Synthetic Biology and System Biology Synthetic Biology Evolution Dissimilarities between Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering Synthetic Biology Product Types Oligonucleotides Enzymes Chassis Organism Xeno Nucleic Acids Cloning Technology Kits Technologies of Synthetic Biology Genome Engineering DNA Sequencing Biological Components and Integrated Systems Pathway Engineering Bioinformatics Microfluidics Synthetic Biology Applications Medical Drug Discovery Vaccines and Disease Avoidance Cancer Treatment Industrial Biofuels Bioplastics Bio Isoprene 1,3-propanediol (1.3-PDO) Environmental Agriculture Production of Plants Tolerant to Abiotic Stress and Drought Minimal Usage of Fertilizers and Pesticides Disease-Tolerant Plants Molecular Farming Promoter Microorganisms for Deep Space Operations Bio-based Production for In-space Development Synthetic Biology for Biomaterial Generation Food Cement Production Silk Thread Fabrication
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Amyris, Inc. (United States) ATUM (United States) Centrient Pharmaceuticals (Singapore) Chevron (Renewable Energy Group, Inc.) (United States) Codexis, Inc. (United States) EvoNext Holdings SA (Switzerland) GENEWIZ, Inc. (United States) Genscript Corporation (United States) Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (United States) Green Biologics Ltd. (The United Kingdom) Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (United States) International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (United States) LC Sciences LLC (United States) Millipore Sigma (United States) Novonesis Group (Denmark) Precigen, Inc. (United States) Theriva Biologics, Inc. (United States) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type Global Synthetic Biology Product Type Market Overview by Geographic Region Oligonucleotides Enzymes Chassis Organism Other Product Types Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology Global Synthetic Biology Technology Market Overview by Geographic Region Genome Engineering DNA Sequencing Biological Components and Integrated Systems Other Technologies for Synthetic Biology Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application Global Synthetic Biology Application Market Overview by Geographic Region Medical Applications Industrial Applications Environmental Applications Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of North American Synthetic Biology Market The United States United States Market Overview by Product Type United States Market Overview by Technology United States Market Overview by Application Canada Canadian Market Overview by Product Type Canadian Market Overview by Technology Canadian Market Overview by Application Mexico Mexican Market Overview by Product Type Mexican Market Overview by Technology Mexican Market Overview by Application
7. EUROPE
- European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of European Synthetic Biology Market The United Kingdom United Kingdom Market Overview by Product Type United Kingdom Market Overview by Technology United Kingdom Market Overview by Application Germany German Market Overview by Product Type German Market Overview by Technology German Market Overview by Application France French Market Overview by Product Type French Market Overview by Technology French Market Overview by Application Italy Italian Market Overview by Product Type Italian Market Overview by Technology Italian Market Overview by Application Spain Spanish Market Overview by Product Type Spanish Market Overview by Technology Spanish Market Overview by Application Rest of Europe Rest of Europe Market Overview by Product Type Rest of Europe Market Overview by Technology Rest of Europe Market Overview by Application
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Japan Japanese Market Overview by Product Type Japanese Market Overview by Technology Japanese Market Overview by Application China Chinese Market Overview by Product Type Chinese Market Overview by Technology Chinese Market Overview by Application Australia Australian Market Overview by Product Type Australian Market Overview by Technology Australian Market Overview by Application India Indian Market Overview by Product Type Indian Market Overview by Technology Indian Market Overview by Application Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Overview by Product Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Overview by Technology Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Overview by Application
9. REST OF WORLD
- Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Brazil Brazilian Market Overview by Product Type Brazilian Market Overview by Technology Brazilian Market Overview by Application Israel Israeli Market Overview by Product Type Israeli Market Overview by Technology Israeli Market Overview by Application Other Rest of World Other ROW Market Overview by Product Type Other ROW Market Overview by Technology Other ROW Market Overview by Application
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- NORTH AMERICA EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK
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