Synthetic Biology - Global Market Overview And Forecast, 2025-2032 Market Set To Reach $99.4 Billion As Healthcare, Biomanufacturing, And Asia-Pacific Growth Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Synthetic Biology - A Global Market Overview" has been added tooffering.

The global Synthetic Biology market is entering a period of substantial commercial expansion as advances in DNA synthesis, genome editing, sequencing technologies and computational biology accelerate innovation across healthcare, industrial manufacturing, agriculture, environmental sustainability and advanced materials.

Valued at US$26.6 billion in 2025, the global Synthetic Biology market is projected to reach US$99.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing biotechnology research investment, rising demand for synthetic DNA and engineered biological systems, and broader adoption of genome engineering and advanced biological components.

Commercialization activity and venture capital investment are also strengthening the market outlook. Synthetic biology solutions are increasingly being deployed in therapeutics, sustainable production, environmental management and next-generation healthcare, creating new opportunities for technology developers, manufacturers and research organizations through 2032.

Synthetic Biology Regional Market Analysis

North America led the global Synthetic Biology market in 2025, generating US$8.9 billion and accounting for 33.5% of worldwide revenue. The region benefits from extensive biotechnology research, established commercialization capabilities, strong academic and corporate partnerships, and continued investment in synthetic biology platforms.

Europe ranked as the second-largest regional market, supported by a mature life sciences industry and growing adoption of advanced biological engineering technologies. Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional growth during 2025-2032, with a CAGR of 23.2%. Its global market share is expected to reach 24.5% by 2032 as investment in biotechnology infrastructure, research capacity and industrial-scale synthetic biology applications increases across major emerging economies.

Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Product Type

Oligonucleotides represented the largest product segment in 2025, accounting for 41% of total Synthetic Biology market revenue. Demand is being driven by their use in gene synthesis, genome editing, molecular diagnostics and therapeutic development.

Enzymes were the second-largest product category, followed closely by Chassis Organism. Chassis Organism is projected to be the fastest-growing product segment during 2025-2032, registering a CAGR of 22.3%. Expansion will be supported by increasing demand for engineered microbial platforms in industrial biotechnology, sustainable manufacturing and advanced research.

Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Technology

Genome Engineering dominated the market by technology in 2025, generating US$11.3 billion. Its leading position reflects extensive adoption in gene editing, metabolic engineering, therapeutics development and industrial biological production.

DNA Sequencing remained the second-largest technology segment. Biological Components & Integrated Systems is expected to achieve the fastest growth through 2032, recording a CAGR of 22.9%. Market development will be driven by engineered biological circuits, integrated cellular systems and automated bio-manufacturing platforms.

Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Application

Medical applications held the largest market share in 2025, representing 35.2% of global revenue. Synthetic biology continues to gain importance in drug discovery, gene therapies, molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.

Industrial applications generated US$9.1 billion and ranked as the second-largest segment, reflecting increased use of engineered biological systems in biofuels, specialty chemicals and sustainable manufacturing. Environmental applications are projected to be the fastest-growing category through 2032, with a CAGR of 22.7%, supported by investment in bioremediation, waste management, carbon reduction and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Synthetic Biology Market Report Scope

The report examines the global Synthetic Biology market by product type, technology, application and geographic region. It covers the period 2022-2032, with forecasts from 2025 to 2032 presented in value terms in US$. The analysis also includes profiles of more than 30 companies and reviews significant corporate, product and industry developments affecting the competitive landscape.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Global Synthetic Biology Market by Geographic Region



North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe: The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of World: Brazil, Israel and Other ROW

Global Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation



Product Type: Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Chassis Organism and Others

Technology: Genome Engineering, DNA Sequencing, Biological Components & Integrated Systems and Others Application: Medical, Industrial, Environmental and Others

Key Topics Covered

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION



Product Outline

Synthetic Biology Objectives

Dissimilarities between Synthetic Biology and System Biology

Synthetic Biology Evolution

Dissimilarities between Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering

Synthetic Biology Product Types

Oligonucleotides

Enzymes

Chassis Organism

Xeno Nucleic Acids

Cloning Technology Kits

Technologies of Synthetic Biology

Genome Engineering

DNA Sequencing

Biological Components and Integrated Systems

Pathway Engineering

Bioinformatics

Microfluidics

Synthetic Biology Applications

Medical

Drug Discovery

Vaccines and Disease Avoidance

Cancer Treatment

Industrial

Biofuels

Bioplastics

Bio Isoprene

1,3-propanediol (1.3-PDO)

Environmental

Agriculture

Production of Plants Tolerant to Abiotic Stress and Drought

Minimal Usage of Fertilizers and Pesticides

Disease-Tolerant Plants

Molecular Farming

Promoter Microorganisms for Deep Space Operations

Bio-based Production for In-space Development

Synthetic Biology for Biomaterial Generation

Food

Cement Production Silk Thread Fabrication

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS



Amyris, Inc. (United States)

ATUM (United States)

Centrient Pharmaceuticals (Singapore)

Chevron (Renewable Energy Group, Inc.) (United States)

Codexis, Inc. (United States)

EvoNext Holdings SA (Switzerland)

GENEWIZ, Inc. (United States)

Genscript Corporation (United States)

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (United States)

Green Biologics Ltd. (The United Kingdom)

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (United States)

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (United States)

LC Sciences LLC (United States)

Millipore Sigma (United States)

Novonesis Group (Denmark)

Precigen, Inc. (United States)

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (United States) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type

Global Synthetic Biology Product Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

Oligonucleotides

Enzymes

Chassis Organism

Other Product Types

Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology

Global Synthetic Biology Technology Market Overview by Geographic Region

Genome Engineering

DNA Sequencing

Biological Components and Integrated Systems

Other Technologies for Synthetic Biology

Global Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application

Global Synthetic Biology Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

Medical Applications

Industrial Applications

Environmental Applications Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6. NORTH AMERICA



North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region

North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type

North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology

North American Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of North American Synthetic Biology Market

The United States

United States Market Overview by Product Type

United States Market Overview by Technology

United States Market Overview by Application

Canada

Canadian Market Overview by Product Type

Canadian Market Overview by Technology

Canadian Market Overview by Application

Mexico

Mexican Market Overview by Product Type

Mexican Market Overview by Technology Mexican Market Overview by Application

7. EUROPE



European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region

European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type

European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology

European Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of European Synthetic Biology Market

The United Kingdom

United Kingdom Market Overview by Product Type

United Kingdom Market Overview by Technology

United Kingdom Market Overview by Application

Germany

German Market Overview by Product Type

German Market Overview by Technology

German Market Overview by Application

France

French Market Overview by Product Type

French Market Overview by Technology

French Market Overview by Application

Italy

Italian Market Overview by Product Type

Italian Market Overview by Technology

Italian Market Overview by Application

Spain

Spanish Market Overview by Product Type

Spanish Market Overview by Technology

Spanish Market Overview by Application

Rest of Europe

Rest of Europe Market Overview by Product Type

Rest of Europe Market Overview by Technology Rest of Europe Market Overview by Application

8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market

Japan

Japanese Market Overview by Product Type

Japanese Market Overview by Technology

Japanese Market Overview by Application

China

Chinese Market Overview by Product Type

Chinese Market Overview by Technology

Chinese Market Overview by Application

Australia

Australian Market Overview by Product Type

Australian Market Overview by Technology

Australian Market Overview by Application

India

Indian Market Overview by Product Type

Indian Market Overview by Technology

Indian Market Overview by Application

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Overview by Product Type

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Overview by Technology Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Overview by Application

9. REST OF WORLD



Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Geographic Region

Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Product Type

Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Technology

Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market

Brazil

Brazilian Market Overview by Product Type

Brazilian Market Overview by Technology

Brazilian Market Overview by Application

Israel

Israeli Market Overview by Product Type

Israeli Market Overview by Technology

Israeli Market Overview by Application

Other Rest of World

Other ROW Market Overview by Product Type

Other ROW Market Overview by Technology Other ROW Market Overview by Application

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK

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