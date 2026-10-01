Societe Generale: Completion Of The EUR 1.5 Billion Extraordinary Share Buy-Back Programme For Cancellation Purpose

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated Information Completion of Societe Generale's EUR 1.5 billion extraordinary share buy-back programme for cancellation purpose Paris, 1 October 2026 Societe Generale announces the completion of its extraordinary share buy-back programme of EUR 1.5 billion for cancellation purpose launched on 3 August 20261. Societe Generale has thus bought back 19,871,418 shares which will subsequently be cancelled. The purchases performed2 from 28 to 30 September 2026 are described below. Press contacts: Jean-Baptiste Froville _ +33 1 58 98 68 00 _ ...

Fanny Rouby _ +33 1 57 29 11 12 _ ... Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809 Period: From 28 to 30 September 2026 Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (EUR) Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28/09/2026 FR0000130809 305,615 71.8096 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28/09/2026 FR0000130809 124,633 71.6372 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28/09/2026 FR0000130809 22,918 71.6127 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28/09/2026 FR0000130809 24,924 71.5886 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/09/2026 FR0000130809 203,483 71.5665 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/09/2026 FR0000130809 190,000 71.3697 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/09/2026 FR0000130809 36,638 71.3319 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/09/2026 FR0000130809 50,000 71.2740 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/09/2026 FR0000130809 246,691 70.1648 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/09/2026 FR0000130809 176,500 70.0105 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/09/2026 FR0000130809 30,000 70.0177 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/09/2026 FR0000130809 35,000 70.0026 AQEU TOTAL 1,446,402 71.0843

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank;

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives and structured finance; Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens, a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official press releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

1 Societe Generale announced on 30 July 2026 the launch on 3 August 2026 at the earliest of an extraordinary share buy-back of EUR 1.5bn for cancellation purpose. Cancellation of shares will be made in accordance with the legal requirement to cancel a maximum of 10% of share capital per 24 month period.

2 The purchases have been executed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 27 May 2026 relating to the 18th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders held on the same date.

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Societe-Generale-Completion-share-buy-back-programme-1-October-2026