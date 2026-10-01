Spain Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$179.7 Million As EV And Industrial Iot Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Application-Specific Integrated Circuits Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Spain application-specific integrated circuits market is projected to grow from USD 129.6 million in 2026 to USD 179.7 million by 2031, representing a CAGR of 6.8%. Market expansion is being supported by government investment, automotive electrification, industrial automation, 5G deployment, and rising demand for secure, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions.

Spain is strengthening its position within the European semiconductor ecosystem by prioritizing high-value chip design, advanced microelectronics research, and specialized development capabilities. National investment programs and European semiconductor policies are helping the country improve technological sovereignty, expand domestic expertise, and reduce exposure to external supply chain disruption. This strategy is gradually moving Spain from a semiconductor-consuming economy toward a specialized center for design-driven microelectronics innovation.

Spain ASIC Market Growth Drivers

Government support is a major factor influencing the Spain ASIC market. Public funding for research centers, pilot lines, academic programs, and advanced chip design infrastructure is encouraging collaboration among universities, technology companies, and semiconductor design houses. Alignment with wider European policy frameworks also provides a more stable environment for long-term investment in microelectronics.

Spain's automotive manufacturing sector is another important source of demand. The transition toward electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems is increasing the need for specialized chips supporting battery management, propulsion control, sensor processing, vehicle connectivity, and functional safety. Custom silicon offers the performance, reliability, and energy efficiency required for increasingly sophisticated automotive electronics.

Industrial automation and smart manufacturing are also creating opportunities for ASIC suppliers. Industry 4.0 investment is driving demand for low-power semiconductor solutions used in robotics, predictive maintenance, connected machinery, and real-time sensor processing. Additional growth is expected from 5G networks, smart city infrastructure, secure IoT devices, and advanced telecommunications equipment.

Market Challenges

A shortage of semiconductor design engineers remains a significant constraint. Complex ASIC development requires expertise in microelectronics engineering, electronic design automation tools, verification, and architecture. Spain is expanding academic and professional training initiatives, but competition for experienced talent continues across the European technology sector.

Reliance on international semiconductor foundries also presents manufacturing and supply chain risks. Because Spain's strategy focuses primarily on design rather than large-scale fabrication, domestic companies depend on overseas facilities for production. This can result in longer lead times, higher costs, and greater exposure to global capacity shortages or geopolitical disruption.

Technology, Product, and Application Insights

The Spain application-specific integrated circuits market covers process technologies ranging from advanced 3 nm nodes to mature nodes above 22 nm. Technologies such as 5 nm and 7 nm are gaining relevance in high-performance computing and advanced communications, while mature nodes remain important for automotive, industrial, and IoT applications that prioritize durability, cost efficiency, and long product cycles.

Product categories include full-custom ASICs, semi-custom ASICs, standard cell-based ASICs, gate-array based ASICs, and programmable ASICs. Full-custom solutions remain important for applications requiring optimized performance, energy efficiency, and reliability, particularly across automotive systems, telecommunications infrastructure, and advanced computing platforms.

Key application segments include automotive, consumer electronics, networking and telecommunications, data centers, healthcare, industrial and IoT, and defense and aerospace. Automotive and industrial IoT are expected to remain prominent demand areas as electrification, connectivity, and automation accelerate across the Spanish economy.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape includes global semiconductor companies, intellectual property providers, design tool vendors, local design firms, universities, and research institutions. International companies provide processor architectures, development platforms, and semiconductor intellectual property, while domestic organizations are building expertise in automotive electronics, industrial automation, secure communications, and advanced computing.

Strategic partnerships among technology companies, academic institutions, and government agencies will remain central to ecosystem development. Continued investment in microelectronics research, workforce development, and advanced computing infrastructure is expected to strengthen Spain's role in the European semiconductor supply chain through 2031.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market segments, policies, customer groups, socio-economic factors, and industry verticals

Assessment of competitive positioning, market entry opportunities, and strategic activity

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, supply chain conditions, and emerging trends

Actionable recommendations supporting investment, expansion, and revenue planning Relevant intelligence for startups, SMEs, research institutions, consultants, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Market growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive strategies, positioning, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across technologies, products, applications, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

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