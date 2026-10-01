Global Smart Biomanufacturing And Automation Platforms Market Forecast 2026-2031 AI-Led Bioprocessing Drives 13.3% CAGR And US$11.6 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Biomanufacturing and Automation Platforms Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global smart biomanufacturing and automation platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%, increasing from USD 6.2 billion in 2026 to USD 11.6 billion by 2031. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, and advanced therapies, alongside the growing integration of Industry 4.0 technologies into biopharmaceutical production.

Smart biomanufacturing platforms enable real-time monitoring, process optimization, automated decision-making, and scalable production. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers are increasingly adopting integrated automation systems to improve product consistency, strengthen quality control, and accelerate commercialization. The transition toward continuous manufacturing and digital bioprocessing is also increasing demand for connected, data-driven production environments across developed and emerging markets.

Smart Biomanufacturing Market Drivers

Demand for biologics and advanced therapies, including cell and gene therapies, is a major market driver. These products require precise and highly controlled manufacturing environments. Automation platforms help reduce process variability, maintain product quality, and support complex bioprocessing workflows through real-time data collection and process control.

Digital transformation is also reshaping biomanufacturing operations. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and industrial IoT technologies enable manufacturers to integrate production data, improve predictive maintenance, reduce downtime, and increase operational efficiency. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as companies seek faster time-to-market, greater scalability, and lower production costs.

Investment by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and contract development and manufacturing organizations is further accelerating adoption. Companies are expanding biopharma infrastructure and deploying automated systems that reduce manual intervention, streamline workflows, and support flexible production capacity.

Market Restraints and Implementation Challenges

High implementation costs remain a significant barrier to market adoption. Smart automation platforms require substantial investment in hardware, software, validation, workforce training, and system integration. These requirements can be particularly challenging for small and mid-sized manufacturers.

Integration complexity presents an additional obstacle, especially for facilities that continue to operate legacy equipment and disconnected software systems. Introducing new platforms into established production environments can extend deployment timelines and increase operational risk. Regulatory compliance also requires extensive system validation under stringent biopharmaceutical quality and safety standards, adding to project costs and implementation time.

Technology, Component, and Application Insights

The smart biomanufacturing and automation platforms market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes sensors, controllers, and automated bioreactors that support process execution and monitoring. Software is expected to experience strong growth as manufacturers increase their use of real-time analytics, digital batch management, process control, and production intelligence solutions.

Major technology segments include manufacturing execution systems (MES), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control systems (DCS), and digital twin technologies. Together, these systems provide end-to-end production visibility, predictive analytics, and automated workflow management.

Key applications include biologics production, vaccine manufacturing, cell and gene therapy, and biosimilars. Biologics production remains a leading application because of growing global demand and extensive clinical development pipelines. Primary end-users include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and contract development and manufacturing organizations.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape includes established automation and life sciences technology providers such as Siemens, ABB, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, and Merck KGaA. Market participants are investing in integrated platforms designed specifically for regulated biomanufacturing environments.

Strategic priorities include partnerships with biopharmaceutical manufacturers, modular automation development, cloud-based monitoring, and AI-driven analytics. Providers are also expanding hybrid portfolios that combine hardware, software, and services to deliver end-to-end automation capabilities. Continued innovation in digital bioprocessing, data integration, and process optimization is expected to sustain long-term market growth despite cost, integration, and compliance challenges.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of regional markets, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, industry verticals, and demand patterns

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and emerging smart biomanufacturing trends

Competitive intelligence covering strategic initiatives, market positioning, and entry opportunities

Actionable recommendations supporting investment, expansion, product development, and revenue planning Relevant insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations use the report for market opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographical expansion, capital investment planning, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain conditions, regulatory frameworks, and industry trends

Competitive positioning, company strategies, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across technologies, components, applications, end-users, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

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