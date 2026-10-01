Toll Brothers Grand Opens Clubhouse And Amenities At The Pines At Sugar Creek In Indian Land, South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resort-style amenities now open in this 55+ active-adult community

INDIAN LAND, S.C., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the clubhouse and resort-style amenities at The Pines at Sugar Creek, a 55+ active-adult community in Indian Land, South Carolina. The Pines at Sugar Creek amenity center is now open for tours at 1206 Pinecone Ave. in Indian Land.

The new clubhouse at The Pines at Sugar Creek offers an array of premium amenities exclusive to residents, including a clubroom, flex rooms, a fitness studio, a spa, a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, tennis courts, an event lawn, an outdoor lounge, and an outdoor kitchen. A dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director curates year-round events and activities, fostering a vibrant social atmosphere for residents.









"The Pines at Sugar Creek combines luxury living, resort-style amenities, and a prime location near Charlotte," said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. "This community offers active adult home shoppers an incredible lifestyle with access to premium amenities and a dynamic social environment with all the charm of southern living."

Situated in Indian Land, The Pines at Sugar Creek offers convenient access to Highway 521 and Interstates 77 and 485, making it a short drive to the shopping, dining, and entertainment of vibrant Charlotte, as well as the surrounding areas of Ballantyne, Fort Mill, and Matthews. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy proximity to Anne Springs Close Greenway, Lake Wylie, and several golf courses, including Springfield Golf Club and Ballantyne Country Club.









The Pines at Sugar Creek features two distinct collections of single-family luxury homes, with designs ranging from 1,680 to 2,910 square feet. Home shoppers can choose from 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 4 baths, with pricing starting from the mid-$500,000s. Open floor plans, first-floor primary bedroom suites, and covered patios are highlights of these thoughtfully designed homes.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









For more information on The Pines at Sugar Creek and other Toll Brothers communities in South Carolina, call 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)