Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2032 AI, Advanced Chips And EV Electronics Drive Growth To $10.63 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Product, Vertical, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Global Automated Test Equipment Market is estimated at $7.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $10.63 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing semiconductor complexity, accelerating adoption of AI, IoT, 5G, automotive electronics, and rising demand for efficient, high-precision testing across electronics manufacturing.

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) platforms are evolving to accommodate faster signal processing, higher pin counts, parallel testing, and software-defined test environments. These capabilities help manufacturers shorten production cycles, improve yield, strengthen quality control, and standardize testing across global facilities. ATE adoption is also expanding beyond semiconductors into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial automation, telecommunications, and healthcare applications.

Key Automated Test Equipment Market Insights



Asia Pacific led the Global Automated Test Equipment Market in 2024, accounting for 51.33% of total revenue.

China is expected to maintain its leadership in Asia Pacific and reach $1.46 billion by 2032.

Logic Testing captured 48.85% of the North America market revenue in 2024.

Non-Memory ATE is projected to account for 61.10% of the Europe market by 2032. Consumer Electronics was the leading vertical in 2024 with a 31.41% revenue share and is expected to retain its leading position through 2032.

Market Growth Factors

The integration of memory, processing, connectivity, and power management within advanced semiconductor devices is increasing test complexity. This trend is driving demand for scalable ATE systems that support greater test coverage, faster throughput, and data-driven process optimization. AI-enabled analytics and software automation are becoming important differentiators as manufacturers seek to identify defects earlier, improve production yields, and adapt test programs to new chip architectures.

Growth in 5G infrastructure, IoT ecosystems, edge and cloud-connected electronics, electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, and advanced consumer devices is creating additional demand for next-generation testing platforms. In automotive electronics, ATE supports validation requirements for EV power electronics, ADAS, connectivity modules, sensors, and safety-critical semiconductor components.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges



Drivers: Increasing semiconductor complexity, expansion of 5G and advanced communications, growth in automotive electronics, and wider adoption of AI, IoT, and connected devices.

Restraints: High acquisition and lifecycle costs, supply chain vulnerabilities, component dependencies, and limited availability of specialized technical talent.

Opportunities: AI-driven ATE platforms, flexible systems for high-mix and high-volume production, and expansion into aerospace, defense, healthcare, and specialty testing. Challenges: Rapidly changing test requirements, rising next-generation platform development costs, and the technical expertise required to operate increasingly sophisticated ATE systems.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the Automated Test Equipment Market in the short term. Semiconductor and electronics plant closures reduced production capacity, while global supply chain disruptions delayed access to critical components and extended equipment lead times. Economic uncertainty also postponed capital expenditure, particularly among small and medium-sized manufacturers. Travel restrictions further affected on-site installation, validation, maintenance, and technical support. Demand subsequently benefited from renewed semiconductor investment and the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and connected electronics.

Type and Product Analysis

By type, the market is segmented into Logic Testing, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing, and Interconnection & Verification Testing. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing represented 34% of market revenue in 2024, supported by quality and performance requirements across increasingly dense and complex electronic assemblies.

By product, the market includes Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, Discrete ATE Product, and Other Product. Memory ATE accounted for 26% of revenue in 2024. Demand is supported by continued investment in DRAM, SRAM, flash memory, and other storage technologies requiring precise validation of read/write performance, data retention, access speeds, and error rates.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market due to its extensive semiconductor and electronics manufacturing base in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Large-scale production of logic chips, memory devices, and consumer electronics is increasing demand for high-throughput, scalable ATE systems. Government semiconductor initiatives and expanding adoption of IoT and 5G technologies further support regional growth.

North America is expected to benefit from semiconductor R&D, advanced manufacturing, aerospace & defense investment, automotive electronics, and 5G validation. Europe is experiencing rising demand associated with industrial automation, automotive electrification, strict quality requirements, and development of EV power electronics and smart manufacturing systems.

The LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market is expanding as regional electronics production, infrastructure investment, defense modernization, and automotive manufacturing increase. Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria represent important markets for long-term adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The Automated Test Equipment Market is highly competitive, with established participants focusing on platform scalability, software-centric testing, analytics, and broader application coverage. Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations remain central strategies for strengthening technical capabilities and addressing demand from multiple industries.

Key companies profiled include:



Chroma ATE, Inc.

Teradyne, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. (National Instruments Corporation)

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Astronics Corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation



By Type: Logic Testing, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing, and Interconnection & Verification Testing.

By Product: Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, Discrete ATE Product, and Other Product.

By Vertical: Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Other Vertical. By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

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