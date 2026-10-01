Great American Green Hosts UGA Game-Day Activation At Creature Comforts Athens Taproom

Event brings Great American Green turf hole-in-one challenge and giveaways to Creature Comforts for Georgia's Nov. 14 matchup against Missouri

- Darryl DuLong, president and CEO of Great American GreenATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great American Green is hosting a game-day activation at Creature Comforts Taproom on Saturday, Nov. 14, when Georgia hosts Missouri at Sanford Stadium.Visitors to the Creature Comforts taproom in downtown Athens will have a chance to experience Great American Green's synthetic turf firsthand through a game-day putting challenge. Guests who sink a hole in one will be entered for a chance to win a Creature Comforts gift basket along with additional giveaways and beer tokens.“We're excited to spend game day in Athens and share our turf solutions with UGA fans on game day when visiting Creature Comforts,” said Darryl DuLong, president and CEO of Great American Green.“The hole-in-one challenge gives people a chance to actually get on the turf and have some fun with it while they're enjoying game day.”The Great American Green setup will feature the putting green and turf samples, with company representatives on hand to answer questions about turf options and installation.Based in Canton, Great American Green installs synthetic turf for athletic, recreational, commercial and residential spaces throughout the Southeast.Great American Green x Creature Comforts Homecoming Activation Details● When: Saturday, Nov. 14● Where: Creature Comforts, 271 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601For more information about Great American Green, visit GreatAmericanGreen. For more information about Creature Comforts, visit creaturecomforts. For press inquiries or to schedule an interview, contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson at (774) 571-1357.###About Great American Green Inc.Founded in 1976, Great American Green is one of the Southeast's longest-standing synthetic turf installation companies. With roots in landscape design and nearly three decades of experience in the synthetic turf industry, the company specializes in high-quality recreational, athletic and landscape turf solutions. Great American Green combines expert craftsmanship, rigorous quality standards and deep industry relationships to create durable, innovative installations for communities, businesses, schools and residential clients throughout the region.

Skylar Peterson

Tempo Communications

+1 774-571-1357

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Great American Green Hosts UGA Game-Day Activation at Creature Comforts Athens Taproom News Provided By Rhythm Communications October 01, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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